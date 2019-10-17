Kata Rocks
With power outage, Cape Yamu to suffer mains water shut off

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in Cape Yamu tomorrow (Oct 18) due to a power outage that will render the mains pump stations silent.

construction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 October 2019, 05:59PM

The water outage is due to a power outage in the same area tomorrow (Oct 18). Image: PWA

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until 4:30pm, the PWA noted in its announcement.

The outage is due to a power outage, which the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) announced earlier this week. (See story here.)

According ot the notice, all of Baan Yamu village, Moo 7, in Pa Klok, will be affected by the water outage.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The PWA urged people to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

