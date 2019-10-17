The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until 4:30pm, the PWA noted in its announcement.
The outage is due to a power outage, which the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) announced earlier this week. (See story here.)
According ot the notice, all of Baan Yamu village, Moo 7, in Pa Klok, will be affected by the water outage.
The PWA urged people to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.
Be the first to comment.