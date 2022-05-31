Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has rejected replacing Thai numerals with Arabic numbers as used in Western countries in all official documents.

culture
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 31 May 2022, 09:17AM

Wissanu: ‘Need to stand our ground.’ Photo: Bangkok Post

Wissanu: ‘Need to stand our ground.’ Photo: Bangkok Post

He was responding to an online campaign launched on www.change.org that seemed to suggest that Thai numerals be dropped in favour of Arabic numerals for all official documents for the sake of standardisation and convenience.

However, Wissanu said he felt the campaign was not calling for an end to Thai numerals across the board, but to only use Arabic numbers for official documents that are digitally compiled, reports the Bangkok Post.

This is because Thai numerals are not always easy to read in an online format.

The deputy prime minister said essential papers such as official documents and school textbooks in hard-copy form must continue to use Thai numerals since Thai is the official language.

Wissanu said it may be permissible to adopt Arabic numerals for digital documents.

He maintained that for hard copy, the use of Thai numerals is non-negotiable even though it created complications in transferring the texts into PDF format.

Relevant agencies such as the Royal Society, the Education Ministry and the Culture Ministry had a duty to explain the matter to the public, Wissanu added.

He said he was also aware of calls to change Buddhist year dates in official documents to Christian ones.

Brightview Center

“We know the calls go that far. But we need to stand our ground,” he said, adding the debate surrounding the numeral issue was a non-story.

The campaign on the www.change.org website was launched by Keng Susumpow who said conversion to Arabic numerals for online official documents would result in formats being standardised and the easier compilation of digital data.

The use of Thai numerals in official documents stands in the way of progress on the digital platform, Mr Keng said on the website, adding the conversion of Thai to Arabic numerals was mandated during the government of Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram (1938-1944).

However, it was scrapped by the Khuang Aphaiwong administration (1947-1948).

“This is nothing new. Don’t let the issue hold back digital connectivity and the country’s development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patiyut Thongprajong, executive of the Thai Pakdee Party, said via Facebook the campaign was being waged to create further divisions in society.

He also believed it was part of a wider scheme to bring about a radical change to how the country is governed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket
Phuket to host World’s Best Rice Award ceremony in November
No concern yet monkeypox will cause pandemic: WHO
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Ministry eyes cutting virus alert to Level 2
Phuket Muay Thai tourists have herpes, not monkeypox, says Governor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains take their toll on Phuket, Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake || May 30
Phuket heavy weather warning extended
Fire guts Rassada storehouse
Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts
Zelensky visits Ukraine’s east, fires Kharkiv security chief
Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia
Indians eyed for industry recovery
Three suspected monkeypox cases in fact herpes, says DDC
Phuket property, businesses seized in ’Defeat Andaman’ bust

 

Phuket community
Indians eyed for industry recovery

Time to break out the magic marker pen with a new potential tourism market. 500,000 by end of year? ...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

We get it. You want us to notice the reg flags! It is the most used phrase in the whole article. Is ...(Read More)

Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains

did it hit radio 89.5 ?Can;t hear it anymore ?all the Thai Channels are Cristal clear ! Horst...(Read More)

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

Why don't they go home to where they original come from! Have no pride ? Stay here and beg for ...(Read More)

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

And some lady somewhere is waiting for a kaopat .........(Read More)

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

A church in Patong? Is there a confession booth? It would be convenient ...... ...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

Drowning season is open...(Read More)

Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push

,,, AU's Labor Government will be broke in a few months like has happened with every Labor Gov ...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

Kurt; buy cheap, get cheap. ...(Read More)

Indians eyed for industry recovery

I found the Indians I have encountered to be well-mannered and very high spenders. If you lot hang a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design

 