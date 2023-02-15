British International School, Phuket
Winners of the CIC RoV Esports Championship receive awards

Winners of the CIC RoV Esports Championship receive awards

Esports: Awards for the three top teams in the recent CIC Realm of Valor (RoV) Esports Championship 2023 were given out last Saturday (Feb 11) at a special ceremony at the CIC Phuket Skills and Learning Center in Saphan Hin.

Esports
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 February 2023, 02:00PM

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

The competition was organised by Phuket City Municipality, True5G, the Sports Association of Phuketand the CIC Phuket Skills and Learning Center in Saphan Hin, where it was also held.

The competition took place on Jan 28 with three teams ultimately sharing the spoils of a B15,000 prize pot.

Team “NGUDNGID” won the competition outright and claimed the top prize with “Sun Time E-Sport” team as runner-up and team “Mairabutuaton” in third place.

At the awards ceremony last weekend, Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Phuket office of Sports Thailand, was joined by Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association and Khongsak Srinak, President of Phuket Esports Club, to distribute the prizes.

Thai Residential

Joining them were Warin Khaothong, Secretary General of the Phuket Provincial Sports Association, Suwanna Watcharaphaibul Director of the Office of Education, Chalerm Udomkun from the True Corporation marketing team and Chairat Srilawan, CIC Center Manager.

RoV is the esports national league in Thailand that incorporates the multiplayer online battle arena game known as Arena of Valor, a hugely popular game that is contested in organised leagues throughout the world.

It has also been contested as a sport at the 2018 Asian Games, 2019 and 2021 Southeast Asian Games and the 2021 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

