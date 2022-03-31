Winners of Phuket Red Cross fair lucky draw announced

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led a prize-giving fiesta at the old Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 30), leading with the presentation of 10 bahtweight in gold worth more than B300,000 as the top prize in the Dee Phuket Fair lucky draw.

charity

By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 March 2022, 12:45PM

The lucky numbers were drawn on Monday night, the final night of the festival, held at Saphan Hin. The fair was held as the de facto Phuket Red Cross Fair, which before the COVID-19 outbreak two years ago served as a key fundraising event for the local Red Cross branch.

At the prize-giving ceremony yesterday, Suthida Kranokfoi was gifted 10 bahtweight of gold for winning the top prize with lucky draw ticket number 49664.

Wisanu Meekham was presented 5 bahtweight of gold worth about B155,500 for winning the second prize with ticket number 11470.

The prizes were handed over by Governor Narong, joined by his wife Wandee Woonciew, who as the wife of the current Governor of Phuket is the current President of the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross.

Winners of any of the other lucky draw prizes have yet to be named.

Third prize is a 2 bahtweight of gold worth more than B62,000, with three third-place prizes up for grabs. The winning numbers are 45875, 16988 and 18452.

The fourth prize is 1 bahtweight of gold worth about B31,100, with five fourth-place prizes up for grabs. The winning numbers are 27961, 43327, 51797, 53119 and 49032.

The fifth prize in the lucky draw is 2 salung bahtweight of gold worth just over B15,000 each, with 20 fifth-place prizes up for grabs. The winning numbers are 46864, 50269, 11898, 41966, 49563, 37887, 37829, 54654, 11716, 52126, 26267, 12634, 22750, 23425, 18605, 16671, 33052, 55884, 41289 and 39589.

For those with the correct last three numbers in the lucky draw ‒ number 595 ‒ can claim their prize of 50 16-inch fans to be won.

Winners have until April 25 to claim their prizes by contacting the Phuket Red Cross office at 076-211766 or through the Phuket Provincial Office website www.phuket.go.th

OTHER PRIZES

Also presented at the ceremony yesterday were a slew of awards presented to officials and members of the community for their achievements.

Among the awards, plaques and certificates presented was a license to establish four service centers for the disabled, and certificates presented to two provincial officials recognised for their performance in their roles: one as a coordinator for a land fund; and the other for operating an “outstanding community fund management center”.

Certificates were also awarded to a group who took part in a Buddhist prayer contest, youths in Phuket who have been selected as model youth representatives and the youths who represented Phuket in the national To Be Number One “Idol” contest, receiving a plaque issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

Plaques were awarded to six athletes, unnamed, for their achievements, and an award was handed to Phuket City Municipality for operating what was deemed to be a “Distinguished DEP Center” and “Distinguished DEP Foundation” for the year 2022.