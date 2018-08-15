PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning issued a warning of strong wind and waves with heavy rain for Phuket and other areas along the Andaman Coast for tomorrow and Friday (Aug 16-17).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 August 2018, 11:31AM

The warning for Phuket comes from the prevailing southwest monsoon, while Tropical Storm Bebinca approaches Laos and Vietnam. Image: TMD

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf leading to isolated heavy rain likely in the South. Flash flood is possible for the South where heavy rain occurs,” TMD Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai noted in the warning.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore. People along the coast should beware of inshore surges,” he added.

“Specifically, the Andaman Sea and Northern Gulf of Thailand has strong tidal waves. In the Andaman Sea area the waves are two-four metres high and further north has waves that are around four metres high.

“Any sea-related activities, especially the fishermen please be careful while out in the sea. Small boats are advised to stay at shore.

“For people that live near the Eastern and Southwestern shoreline please be careful from the tidal waves that might hit the coast,” Mr Wanchai noted.

“The Southern part of Thailand will have heavy rain in certain part of the area. People who live around the area please be aware of any possible risks from the heavy rain that might lead to flash flooding.

“Due to the monsoon from the southwest that has covered the Andaman Sea area and Southern part of Thailand as well as the Northern Gulf of Thailand is very strong.

“We advise that everyone keep up-to-date on this matter from the Meteorological Department by following the news from the website http://www.tmd.go.th or hotline 1182 for 24 hours,” the warning noted.

The warning, originally issued this morning (Aug 15) and re-issued at 5am today, warned of Tropical Storm Bebinca. The storm is expected to move to upper Vietnam and Laos during August 16-17 with continuous rain and isolated torrential downpours.