Win SEA Games or you go, Prawit warns FAT chief

FOOTBALL: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has given an ultimatum to Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung, saying he should be sacked if the Thai team fail to lift a trophy at the next Southeast Asian Games.

FootballSEA-Games

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 13 October 2022, 09:30AM

Prawit has delivered a stern ultimatum to Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompanmoung. Photo: Bangkok Post

Gen Prawit delivered the stern warning during a meeting of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand on Tuesday (Oct 11) with representatives of the FAT among the attendants, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Our football team cannot afford to lose at the SEA Games,” said Gen Prawit, who is the committee chairman.

“If the team lose, the FAT president will be dismissed,” he warned. “Please bear this in mind.”

The War Elephants won the AFF Suzuki Cup last year, but they showed mediocre performances since then.

The team failed to claim the SEA Games men’s football gold medal after they lost to host Vietnam in May. The team also had to settle for third place at the King’s Cup in Chiang Mai last month.

The 32nd SEA Games will be held in Cambodia in May next year.

Gen Prawit urged the FAT to redeem the confidence of Thai fans in their team.

“The FAT must make Thai people proud of the Thai football team again,” he added.

Somyot said on Tuesday he was not under pressure from the deputy prime minister’s remark and will use it as a motivation to lead the team to success.

Somyot said he did not cling to his position and would not stand in the way of his successor.

“I have to thank Gen Prawit for his guidance, and I am willing to take it,” said the former national police chief.