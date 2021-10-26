BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Will Verstappen’s championship drive win him the title?

Will Verstappen’s championship drive win him the title?

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton at his own game to claim victory in a nail biting United States Grand Prix on Sunday (Oct 24), reasserting himself as the championship favourite in this dramatic season.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Thursday 28 October 2021, 08:30AM

Verstappen’s win in front of 140,000 raucous fans at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday (Oct 24) may prove to be the moment that turned the tide in his favour. Photo: AFP

Verstappen’s win in front of 140,000 raucous fans at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday (Oct 24) may prove to be the moment that turned the tide in his favour. Photo: AFP

Everything is bigger in Texas, and performances don’t come much bigger than Max Verstappen’s victory at the United States Grand Prix.

Formula 1 arrived in Austin with the standings delicately poised and form guide unclear. Mercedes had unexpectedly dominated the Turkish Grand Prix, run on a similarly demanding circuit, and the German marque had taken pole position at the Circuit of the Americas every year since 2014.

And Hamilton loves the circuit, having won five of the previous eight races ever run at COTA, and Friday practice suggested he would be in the box seat to control the race, with Red Bull Racing well adrift.

But in adjusting to the unusually warm conditions and aggressively bumpy track the performance of the cars equalised such that Verstappen could pip Hamilton from pole - but then the Briton snatched back the lead at the start with a better launch.

Yet momentum swung again - Hamilton was slower in the opening stint, but Verstappen couldn’t find a way past without overheating his tyres. So he and Red Bull Racing took the race into their own hands.

They landed their first punch with an early stop on lap 10 and then a second blow by forcing Hamilton to pit just a few laps later by applying pressure with Sergio Perez.

It got Verstappen ahead on the road, but suddenly the plan was backfiring. Hamilton was quicker on the new hard tyre, and after less than 20 laps he was sizing up Verstappen, whose car had chewed the rubber almost down to the canvas.

He came in for another early stop to secure track position - aggressive but now with a tinge of recklessness, for Red Bull Racing had no idea whether the Dutchman could make it to the end of the race without another stop.

Hamilton waited eight laps before taking his new tyres, earning himself a substantial pace advantage. Even faster now, he scythed through his deficit until in the final five laps the pair were sharing the track for what promised to be a titanic title duel.

But no shots were fired.

Verstappen had processed his difficult middle stint and had been whispering to his tyres, massaging them through the laps until Hamilton was upon him. Now he was unleashing the precious rubber remaining to keep the Briton at a crucial one-second buffer, from where he couldn’t launch a move.

In a chess-like grand prix dictated by strategy from the pit wall, Verstappen had taken control from the cockpit and judged it beautifully - judged it in a style more often associated with some of Hamilton’s best drives.

Indeed observers of this season might remember the same strategy with roles reversed in Bahrain, which Hamilton won at the death over an over-eager Verstappen who lacked the patience to execute the plan.

If there had been any doubt that Verstappen lacked the of maturity and racing nous to win delicate races, they were blown out of the water in Austin with an afternoon of precise performance.

“You surprised me there as well mate, I did not think you had it in you,” Verstappen’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, radioed him as he returned triumphantly to pit lane. “That pace after so many laps was incredible.”

This wasn’t a perfect weekend from Verstappen, and it was far from a dominant win. But it was a championship-calibre drive from a man hoping to make himself a championship-winning driver by the end of the year.

And if he pulls it off in a little over six weeks time, his win in front of 140,000 raucous fans, who packed the Circuit of the Americas to bursting point on warm autumnal Austin Sunday, may prove to be the moment that turned the tide in his favour.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patty wins LPGA Rookie of Year award
Cows win series in finale run fest at the ACG
Stokes boosts England’s Ashes cause
Thai shuttlers lose doubles final to Japan
Hat-trick hero Salah hails ‘big win’ as Liverpool crush Man Utd
Verstappen doubles title lead in Texas thriller
Chelsea hit Norwich for seven, Man City beat Brighton
Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole in Austin
Quartararo eyes MotoGP title as Rossi waves goodbye to Misano
Revived Man Utd face Liverpool, Chelsea battle injury woes
Pornpawee, mixed doubles pair soldier on
Phuket resident takes on BJJ world record attempt
‘Big Dolphin’ looking to make a splash in Phuket
Pistons at dawn ahead of the US Grand Prix
Panthers return from the wilderness

 

Phuket community
Solving Phuket’s plastic problem: 7 reasons to stop drinking bottled water

Those soda machines also produce waste in way of cartridges. The author seems unaware that Singha o...(Read More)

Thailand Pass to entice more international tourists

Already seeing careless westerners with the mask on the chin including in a hospital waiting area wh...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

Better start right now getting all those thousands of old smokey diesel pickups off the roads. The T...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass daytime closing for pump checks

While they are at it, they should also improve signage for motorbikes not to use the underpass. Oka...(Read More)

Hotels boss backs Lisa and Bocelli gig

Somebody high up must be getting a damn good cut of the ridiculous amount of money you are prepared ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass to entice more international tourists

I can see it now, loads of selfish tourists not following regulations nor wearing any masks and as a...(Read More)

Solving Phuket’s plastic problem: 7 reasons to stop drinking bottled water

Plastics are not the problem, disposal and recycling are glass bottles also environmentally unfriend...(Read More)

Solving Phuket’s plastic problem: 7 reasons to stop drinking bottled water

For anything to change awareness has to be driven through schools , both environmental and climate a...(Read More)

Incentive offered for foreign investment in property

Yes wealthy people want to work in Thailand. Another harebrained scheme from clueless bureaucrats...(Read More)

PM presses Asean to reopen

Thailand- The epitome of Disaster Capitalism. Just wait until the Gulf inundates Bangkok-they'll...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 