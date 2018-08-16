PHUKET: The Chief of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre in Thalang has today confirmed that a slow loris tout was arrested by officials at Koh Naka Yai yesterday afternoon (Aug 15) after the tout was reported by tourists.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 16 August 2018, 10:24AM

Khao Phra Ta Khao Wildlife Sanctuary officers joined with police and arrested slow loris tout Nattapon Kensing, 26, on the beach at Koh Naka Yai. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre

“Khao Phra Ta Khao Wildlife Sanctuary officers joined with police and arrested one suspect touting a slow loris on the beach at Koh Naka Yai at 3:30pm yesterday,” said Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre Chief Piyawat Sukon.

“We caught him through a tip-off given by a tourist. His name is Nattapon Kensing, 26, from the northeastern province of Bueng Kan. He confessed that he had the slow loris for making his living and that he charged tourists between B50-B100 for taking a photo.

“He also led us to another slow loris which was being kept behind the Nikki Bar on the beach at Koh Naka Yai,” Mr Piyawat said.

“I remember that Nattapon used to do this activity in Karon, Phuket, so we are having his police records checked.

“However, Nattapon has been taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning,” he added.

“The two seized slow lorises will be taken to Phang-Nga Wildlife Nursery Station where they will be rehabilitated.,” he said.

Mr Piyawat also clarified to The Phuket News that he welcomed anyone to report sightings of illegal possession and mistreatment of wild animals directly to him on 089-873-7749.

“You can report these sightings to me directly. I speak basic English, if you are a foreigner, please speak simply and say what animal you saw, where, and when, or other important details,” he added.

The Phuket News can confirm that Nattapon was previously arrested back in February 2015 when he was found touting a slow loris on Bangla Rd in Patong.

Nattapon was charged with possessing a preserved animal (Loris) without permission and abusing and or humiliating other people. (See story here.)