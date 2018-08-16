THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Wildlife officials arrest slow loris tout off Phuket

PHUKET: The Chief of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre in Thalang has today confirmed that a slow loris tout was arrested by officials at Koh Naka Yai yesterday afternoon (Aug 15) after the tout was reported by tourists.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 16 August 2018, 10:24AM

Khao Phra Ta Khao Wildlife Sanctuary officers joined with police and arrested slow loris tout Nattapon Kensing, 26, on the beach at Koh Naka Yai. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre



Khao Phra Ta Khao Wildlife Sanctuary officers joined with police and arrested one suspect touting a slow loris on the beach at Koh Naka Yai at 3:30pm yesterday,” said Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre Chief Piyawat Sukon.

We caught him through a tip-off given by a tourist. His name is Nattapon Kensing, 26, from the northeastern province of Bueng Kan. He confessed that he had the slow loris for making his living and that he charged tourists between B50-B100 for taking a photo.

He also led us to another slow loris which was being kept behind the Nikki Bar on the beach at Koh Naka Yai,” Mr Piyawat said.

I remember that Nattapon used to do this activity in Karon, Phuket, so we are having his police records checked.

However, Nattapon has been taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning,” he added.

Central Phuket

“The two seized slow lorises will be taken to Phang-Nga Wildlife Nursery Station where they will be rehabilitated.,” he said.

Mr Piyawat also clarified to The Phuket News that he welcomed anyone to report sightings of illegal possession and mistreatment of wild animals directly to him on 089-873-7749.

“You can report these sightings to me directly. I speak basic English, if you are a foreigner, please speak simply and say what animal you saw, where, and when, or other important details,” he added.

The Phuket News can confirm that Nattapon was previously arrested back in February 2015 when he was found touting a slow loris on Bangla Rd in Patong.

Nattapon was charged with possessing a preserved animal (Loris) without permission and abusing and or humiliating other people. (See story here.)

 

 

BenPendejo | 17 August 2018 - 18:35:27 

Of course this piece of ...  will be back doing this in no time, just as he has many times before. He is laughing inside, because there are enough stupid people that have been paying this [word removed] for abusing wildlife. He has made much more than his silly fines and the cost of a new loris. Like all Thais, he has grown up knowing there are no serious consequences for breaking the law.

Galong | 17 August 2018 - 07:07:14 

Well, obviously, if you keep him in jail more Slow Loris won't be ripped out of the wild, have their teeth pulled out, which is apparently what they do to these poor creatures.  Put some signs up telling tourists that they'll get fined if they pay to have their photos taken with wildlife too. DO MORE!

Kurt | 16 August 2018 - 19:05:42 

Why it must be a tourist reporting this. Why are thai people not reporting to police? Specially because this person has already a crime record ( repeater). Are thai people not concerned about wildlife like many tourists do?

