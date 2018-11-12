THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Wildlife officials arrest slow loris tout at Bang Tao Beach

PHUKET: Wildlife officials with local police arrested a man at Bang Tao Beach yesterday (Nov 11) for using a slow loris to lure tourists to pay to have their photo taken the nocturnal animal.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 12 November 2018, 12:52PM

Naret Saengarkat, 32, from Nakhon Sawan, was charged with illegal possession of a protected animal. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Naret Saengarkat, 32, from Nakhon Sawan, was charged with illegal possession of a protected animal. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Naret Saengarkat, 32, from Nakhon Sawan, was charged with illegal possession of a protected animal. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Naret Saengarkat, 32, from Nakhon Sawan, was charged with illegal possession of a protected animal. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre Chief Piyawat Sukon confirmed that he and his wildlife officers, accompanied by officers from Cherng Talay Police, arrested the man in front of a Family Mart convenience store near the beach at 4:30pm.

The man was identified as Naret Saengarkat, 32, from Nakhon Sawan.

“He confessed that he kept the slow loris, which is about two years old, so he could charge tourists to have their photo taken with it as a way to make a living,” Mr Piyawat said.

Cherng Talay Police confirmed that Naret was charged with illegal possession of a protected animal.

Mr Piyawat continued his offer for anyone to report sightings of illegal possession and mistreatment of wild animals directly to him on 089-8737749.

“You can report these sightings to me directly. I speak basic English, if you are a foreigner, please speak simply and say what animal you saw, where, and when, or other important details,” he said.

 

 

Kurt | 13 November 2018 - 10:48:10 

7 RTP officers ( in office) on a slow loris case. A case brought up mostly by others ( tourists) as RTP does not active goes after these people, while they have the manpower, seen the photo.
So, how much bail/fine? 500-1000 thb? Not still in custody I believe, than they have to feed him.  :-)

Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

