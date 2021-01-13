Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

WORLD: Masks that helped save lives during the coronavirus pandemic are proving a deadly hazard for wildlife, with birds and marine creatures ensnared in the staggering number of discarded facial coverings littering animal habitats.

wildlifeCoronavirusCOVID-19environmentSafety
By AFP

Wednesday 13 January 2021, 11:00AM

Face masks are proving a deadly hazard for wildlife - a choking hazard for diminutive macaque monkeys, for example. Photo: AFP.

Face masks are proving a deadly hazard for wildlife - a choking hazard for diminutive macaque monkeys, for example. Photo: AFP.

Single-use surgical masks have been found scattered around pavements, waterways and beaches worldwide since countries began mandating their use in public places to slow the pandemic’s spread.

Worn once, the thin protective materials can take hundreds of years to decompose.

“Face masks aren’t going away any time soon - but when we throw them away, these items can harm the environment and the animals who share our planet,” Ashley Fruno of animal rights group PETA told AFP.

Macaques have been spotted chewing the straps off old and tossed-aside masks in the hills outside Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur - a potential choking hazard for the diminutive monkeys.

And in an incident that captured headlines in Britain, a gull was rescued by the RSPCA in the city of Chelmsford after its legs became tangled in the straps of a disposable mask for up to a week.

The animal welfare charity was alerted after the bird was spotted, motionless but still alive, and they took it to a wildlife hospital for treatment before its release.

“It’s clear the mask was there for some time and the elastic straps had tightened around his legs as his joints were swollen and sore,” said RSPCA inspector Adam Jones.

Cut off mask straps

The biggest impact may be in the water, with green groups alarmed at the flood of used masks, latex gloves and other protective gear finding their way into already contaminated seas and rivers.

More than 1.5 billion masks made their way into the world’s oceans last year, accounting for around 6,200 extra tonnes of marine plastic pollution, according to environmental group OceansAsia.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Already there are signs that masks are worsening threats to marine life.

Conservationists in Brazil found one inside the stomach of a penguin after its body washed up on a beach, while a dead pufferfish was discovered caught inside another off the coast of Miami.

French campaigners Operation Mer Propre found a dead crab ensnared in a mask in a saltwater lagoon near the Mediterranean in September.

Masks and gloves are “particularly problematic” for sea creatures, says George Leonard, chief scientist from US-based NGO Ocean Conservancy.

“When those plastics break down in the environment, they form smaller and smaller particles,” he told AFP.

Those particles then enter the food chain and impact entire ecosystems, he added.

There has been a shift towards greater use of reusable cloth masks as the pandemic has worn on, but many are still opting for the lighter single-use varieties.

Campaigners have urged people to bin them properly and snip the straps to reduce the risk of animals becoming ensnared.

OceansAsia has also called on governments to increase fines for littering and encourage the use of washable masks.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas
Phuket Town incident with unstable drug addict brandishing knives ends safely
Local bodies can provide COVID jabs, says Anutin
Government approves COVID handouts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Venues closed, alcohol ban in Phuket! || January 12
Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket
Water supply outage to affect west and central Phuket
Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok
Malaysia declares virus emergency, sparking anger
Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths
Woman nabbed for noodle shop ‘snatch and run’ to pay drug debt
Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight
Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19
Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money

 

Phuket community
Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

So many thought bubbles, so few visitors. Nothing will happen until the China desease is under contr...(Read More)

Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket

The 4 should be charged with "wreckless endangerment" for endangering the heroic rescuers....(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

What for needs NCDC committee a sub committee? What is it that NCDC can not handle herself as we ha...(Read More)

Local bodies can provide COVID jabs, says Anutin

One reason the UK was able to roll out vaccines so quickly (2.5 million doses in less than a month) ...(Read More)

Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths

By now the 'cocktail' has been analyzed (BP). This woman is a murderess. Should experience...(Read More)

Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals

This is how domestic tourism will save Phuket? By trying to force arrivals to use a complex raft of ...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

Not confident that 2nd wave will end this month. Long time Thailand did well controlling Covid-19. B...(Read More)

Electricity outage to affect Kalim

As the PEA always publish maps of areas that will be affected by power outage, so can Phuket Officia...(Read More)

Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket

No kudos for the 4 'fishermen' who went with a 7 feet aluminium boat out during present weat...(Read More)

Local bodies can provide COVID jabs, says Anutin

Why is Thai FDA so slow, lagging far behind USA, UK and European FDA's? Countries were already m...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 