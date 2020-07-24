BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wild tiger population on course to double numbers

Wild tiger population on course to double numbers

THAILAND: The country appears to be on target to increase its wild tiger population by 50% over the next two years.

animalswildlifeenvironment
By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 July 2020, 03:04PM

Wildlife conservation experts praise a new smart patrol system implemented in the western forest complex that has greatly helped preserve the animal’s habitat. Photo: AFP

Wildlife conservation experts praise a new smart patrol system implemented in the western forest complex that has greatly helped preserve the animal’s habitat. Photo: AFP

The optimism is due to the growing numbers of the big cats in the western forest complex, where the population is now more than 100, according to a tiger expert.

Saksit Simcharoen, head of the wildlife research division of the Wildlife Conservation Office and Thailand’s top tiger expert at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, has praised a new smart patrol system that is perfectly protecting the animal’s habitat.

Mr Saksit said the scheme had become a key factor in increasing the wild tiger population in the highly protected forest areas.

The number of tigers has increased from 46 to 71 at the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife sanctuary in the western forest complex, from 10 to 18 in the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest complex and 10 more had been found for the first time at the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary, Sai Yok National Park and Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi province.

The country is committed to doubling the tiger population by 2022 under the Hua Hin declaration on tiger conservation, which was signed by 13 ministers at the first Asia ministerial conference on tiger conservation hosted by the Thai government in January 2010.

It is estimated that there are around 3,000 wild tigers around the world. Thailand is the world’s largest source of Indo-China tigers with a population of about 100, followed by 22 tigers in Myanmar but zero in other neighbouring countries.

“The country’s western forest complex is a significant bridge linking tigers from Thailand to Myanmar and strengthening the species in the long run,” said Mr Saksit.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The department will next Wednesday host an exhibition themed the “Roar of the Thai Tiger”. Many other showcases for tiger protection and conservation will also be presented to the public from July 25 to Aug 2 at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC).

Prakit Vongsrivattanakul, the parks department’s deputy chief, said the two main tiger populations were at the western forest complex and Dong-Phayayen-Khao Yai. He agreed the smart patrol system had become a significant tool in protecting the animals and said data collected by park rangers was providing important information about the areas most at risk from hunters and poachers.

Regarding the tigers confiscated from Wat Pha Luang Ta Bua Yanasampanno in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district, he said that just 51 out of 147 were still alive. Most of the deaths were due to illness.

However, the number of deaths had stabilised, with the most recent death there, in October last year. All now are living in more hygienic conditions under the good care of department staff.

He added that his department had collected DNA information from all the confiscated tigers and found that most had been in-breeding and such conditions weakened their bodies and led to many deaths. The same tests also found that some had been illegally smuggled into Thailand.

The department confiscated 147 tigers from the temple in 2016 due to the animals being kept there illegally.

Legal action was also taken against the temple.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams truck parked along bypass road
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes a COVID hit
A second wave can be quelled, say health bigwigs
Navy drone intercepts diesel smuggler off Phuket
Pompeo calls for ‘free world’ to triumph over China’s ‘new tyranny’
Charges against Red Bull heir dropped
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man steals ambulance? Murder chargers in Lumpini rape case! || July 23
Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months
Man arrested in Phuket Town with 63g of ice, homemade handgun
Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga
Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway
China launch Mars probe in space race with US
Thailand to be star player in COVID success story doco
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand emergency decree extended! Visa amnesty approved! || July 22
Cabinet approves visa amnesty extension, but Immigration removes announcement

 

Phuket community
Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

"It’s Thai justice" my idea of justice, seems different to Thailands.. certainly in law,...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

Dek, instead of "breaking" the rules, again,(editor has a lot to asnwer to) and attacking ...(Read More)

Pompeo calls for ‘free world’ to triumph over China’s ‘new tyranny’

Diddums lose first place in the world economy den? Never mind mummy will make some apple pie for lit...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

A fair few soldiers returning from America had been infected. Keep the diseased Americans out....(Read More)

Tyson to make boxing comeback at 54 against Roy Jones, 51

He's still got his teeth. ...(Read More)

Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months

So, this is the time to block Myanmar labour coming back. Their previous jobs should now be offered ...(Read More)

Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams truck parked along bypass road

Was the truck parked beside or on the road? 'Dark' truck, at dark part of the bypass? One c...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

Well the father of the boy is nr 2 richest man in Thailand.... This outcome is a blow in the face of...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

@CaptJack69 Obviously you like to live in a banana republic. Same as many other serial whinger on h...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

It’s Thai justice - not uncommon in other parts of Asia and Africa - families lose a breadwinner t...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket

 