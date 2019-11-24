Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wild Swiss domination at 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon

Wild Swiss domination at 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon

TRIATHLON: Switzerland’s Ruedi Wild and Imogen Simmonds both gave stellar performances and took top podium, overall and in the women’s field, at the 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon today (Nov 24).

Triathlon
By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 November 2019, 04:59PM

Ruedi Wild of Switzerland, Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s new three-time champion.

Ruedi Wild of Switzerland, Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s new three-time champion.

Finished first and claimed his third LPT championship, Wild was in 02:21:07 claiming his title less than two minutes before his toughest contender and three-time LPT winner Michael Raelert (Germany) followed in at 02:22:34. Followed in third was Krzysztof Hadas of Poland, timed 02:26:20.

In the women’s field Switzerland’s Imogen Simmonds was in 02:33:14 and claimed her first LPT title. Followed Simmonds in second place was Emma Pallant (United Kingdom), timed 02:39:31. Australia’s Dimity Lee-Duke came in third (02:46:12).

The Phuket crowd cheered on a field of more than 1,000 triathletes, representing 51 countries, in the unique destination distance of 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run, with US$20,000 prize purse, and the short-distance “25 For 25 Sprint”.

The race’s transition area located at Laguna Grove in the heart of Laguna Phuket. The race start on the resort’s beachfront was comfortable with mild weather and small waves of the Andaman Sea. The bike and run courses became challenging when the Phuket heat kicked in.

“It feels amazing today at the race. [To me] LPT is like home away from home. I feel very good here with all the people and great memories from the past, especially winning for the third time after a good performance. I’m really happy, and hope to come back again next year!” said Wild.

Naka Yai Island Beach House

When asked how the race was unfolded for him, Wild said, “I started with a good swim knowing that Michael [Raelert] will try to make a gap between him and the rest of the field. I managed to keep in contact with him and we both pushed really hard at the beginning of the bike so we were able to get away and benefit from leading the field from then on. I was able to make a gap and secure the lead in the first two to three kilometres of the run so it helped when I reached the last few kilometres which were always really tough to get through in the heat.”

When asked about her first LPT top podium’s title, Simmonds said, “I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed. There’s some strong competition out there today so I’ve decided to push hard in the very beginning, and strategy paid off. I had a bit of a gap in the run so it was just the challenge of finishing in the heat. It was amazing to come back [to LPT] and finish the year off with a good race. The crowd were amazing out there supporting us, and all the volunteers were absolutely incredible, so thank you!”

Wowing the Thai crowd were defending champions in the men’s and women’s fields, Jaray Jearanai was once again the first Thai finisher (in 02:39:38), claiming his ninth consecutive LPT win (since 2011). Also defending her title as top Thai female was Nichakarn Ruttanaporn, in 03:17:06 and conquered her fourth consecutive win. Thai celeb athlete Meiji (Anorma Cook) finished her first LPT in 04:15:20.

In the “25 For 25 Sprint” category with the race distance of 25km (swim 0.5km, bike 18.5km and run 6km); Oliver Trott (in 01:02:24) and Rebecca Kirvan-Rodger (01:18:46) finished first in the men’s women’s categories.

The race today followed LPT Charity Fun Run, hosted yesterday (Nov 23) and participated by 1,100 runners in the 2km Kids, 5km and 10km categories. LPT Charity Fun Run raised funds for Children First Fund in support of seven orphanages in Phuket, housing more than 400 children, and Kao Kon La Kao Foundation to help hospitals in Thailand.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Extreme surfers catch record waves in Portuguese town
Laguna Phuket Triathlon makes its mark
Breezing through Brazil
‘Special one’ Mourinho named Spurs boss after Pochettino sacking
BISP extends global reach with 2019 Soccer 7s
Spurs sack Pochettino amid results slump
Ramsey fires Wales to Euro 2020, rounds off main qualifying phase
Thailand, Vietnam end in goalless draw
‘Hollywood bowl’ shines at Kamala Open
Ratchanok stumbles in Hong Kong Open final
Verstappen best in bizarre Brazil
Verstappen controls pole at Brazilian GP Qualifying
Laguna Phuket Triathlon to see clash of multiple champions
A competitive month for anglers
Tigers tame War Elephants in World Cup qualifier

 

Phuket community
Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges

Sickening. Whether a traffic accident, boat tragedy, building collapse or whatever...the first opti...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@K. What has disliking of communism to do with trading?You think Thailand is the only country who di...(Read More)

AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light

Build first Government hospitals for thai people. That thai airport thing can wait, tourists already...(Read More)

Woman motorbike passenger killed after struck by pickup near airport

Tail gating, a idiot and dangerous driving style. The daily thai road happening. They never learn. C...(Read More)

National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse

Inspecting the site after the collapse. I almost laugh about this thai show. The building site shoul...(Read More)

National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse

The responsible thai people, who ignored the order to stop the construction, should be arrested, and...(Read More)

National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse

National labour safety directors are not the first people to talk about 'compensation'. How ...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

Peter Rawai and BenPendeo. You both are very right. Unfortunately Phuket Marine Office has obviousl...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

The Chief of Phuket Marine Office is always very quick to seek publicity about matters that are not ...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

After 5 years of Phuket Beach 'revolution', chairs (not) gone, eateries gone, ordering a be...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Football
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club