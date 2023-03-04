Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wild Boar Dom’s ashes come home

Wild Boar Dom’s ashes come home

BANGKOK: The ashes of young “Wild Boars” footballer Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep were returned to the embrace of his grieving family in Thailand yesterday (Mar 4) following his sudden death and cremation in England.

death
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 5 March 2023, 08:11AM

Zico Foundation chairman Kiatisuk “Zico” Senamuang carries a box containing the ashes of Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep after arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport on a Thai Airways flight from England yesterday (Mar 4). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Zico Foundation chairman Kiatisuk “Zico” Senamuang carries a box containing the ashes of Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep after arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport on a Thai Airways flight from England yesterday (Mar 4). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Zico Foundation chairman Kiatisuk “Zico” Senamuang, a former Thai national team star and manager, brought the ashes back on a Thai Airways flight that arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport around 6:30am yesterday morning, reports the Bangkok Post.

Phra Sophon Varichaporn, assistant abbot of Wat Arun Ratchawararm, performed a religious ceremony in the arrivals hall before the ashes were delivered to Duangphet’s mother Thanaporn Phromthep and relatives who had travelled from their home in northern Chiang Rai province.

Duangphet, one of young footballers whose rescue from a cave in Chiang Rai captivated the world, was found unconscious in his dormitory room in England on Feb 12 and died in hospital two days later. No cause was given and the death was not treated as suspicious.

The 17-year-old footballer won a scholarship to Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire in August last year. “Today, my dream has come true because I will become a football student in England,” he wrote on his Instagram account after learning the news.

It is not known how the teenager died, but his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Kiatisuk said the Zico Foundation and the football academy had followed the will of Duangphet’s family to have the body cremated in England.

Blue Tree Phuket

The Wild Boars - 12 local footballers aged between 11 and 16 and their 25-year-old coach - became trapped after they went to explore the Tham Luang cave complex on June 23, 2018 after football practice.

They were unable to leave when a sudden storm flooded the cave. They spent 17 days underground before being found by two British divers, part of what had become a huge international team assembled to recover the boys.

Duangphet, the young Wild Boars’ captain, was the boy who first shouted out to the rescuers for help. A complex and dangerous operation to save them followed. One Thai rescuer died in the operation.

The Zico Foundation chairman thanked the Thai embassy in England and the Leicester City Football Club for providing assistance for religious rites and cremation. The foundation hosted the funeral rites at Wat Mahathat in Burton-on-Trent from Feb 16-18 and held the cremation on Feb 28.

Mr Kiatisuk said Duangphet was polite and behaved well while staying in England. Teachers at the school and people attending his funeral rites and cremation were saddened by the death, said the foundation chairman.

Ms Thanaporn tearfully thanked the former national coach for helping bring back her son’s ashes. She and her family plan to hold Lanna-style religious rites at a local temple in Chiang Rai over the weekend. A ceremony will be held to float his ashes at the Golden Triangle in Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai tomorrow, she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: On the cards
At least four dead, tens of thousands evacuated in Malaysia floods
Saphan Hin festival to mark Makha Bucha Day
Phuket targets more French tourists
Medical tourism can boost Phuket 2028 Expo hopes, says PM
Phuket condo market still needs time to recover
Cambodia opposition leader jailed 27 years for treason
Last 300 rai of protected forest fenced off on ‘Monkey Hill’
Long weekend brings another alcohol ban
Hottest time of year formally starts this Sunday
Phuket Immigration Chief to ask for ‘red card’ system to be made national
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket police chase Aussie in stolen car, Patong Police respond over attack || March 3
Over 50 airlines confirmed to fly to Phuket from abroad in March
Transport minister Saksayam Chidchob suspended from duty
Third leatherback turtle nest found in Phuket

 

Phuket community
China backs ‘grey business’ crackdown

" Chuvit, not Chuwit" Please Kurt, don't be a nitpicker ! Or you want to become a co...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief to ask for ‘red card’ system to be made national

Informing the embassies may get them to look at things like the welfare status of their citizens ove...(Read More)

Phuket targets more French tourists

ironic considering the behaviour of the French based up on Nanai at present. ...(Read More)

Medical tourism can boost Phuket 2028 Expo hopes, says PM

"Global Health Tourism City" ?? You can't get a bone scan or have robotic surgery in P...(Read More)

Last 300 rai of protected forest fenced off on ‘Monkey Hill’

Follow the money and get ALL the land back....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief to ask for ‘red card’ system to be made national

Pretty crazy to entrust the crooked RTP in defining what qualifies as a "Minor charge". Wa...(Read More)

Over 50 airlines confirmed to fly to Phuket from abroad in March

So much for the collapse of tourism in Thailand ...(Read More)

China backs ‘grey business’ crackdown

And Jor12 should not compare a foreigner with a rich, powerful, influential mr Chuvit. ( not Chuwit,...(Read More)

China backs ‘grey business’ crackdown

Official reporting? To who? RTP/Imm. are the problem, not the solution. They are able to check their...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief to ask for ‘red card’ system to be made national

...Informing Embassies? For what? Home countries just shrug shoulders The Phuket RTP tendecy to addr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners

 