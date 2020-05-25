BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wife stabs husband with broken bottle over refusal to fix fan

Wife stabs husband with broken bottle over refusal to fix fan

PHUKET: A woman at a construction camp in Thalang yesterday (May 24), outraged that her husband remained drinking with a friend instead of repairing an electric fan as she had repeatedly asked, attacked her husband with a bottle, leaving him with a serious gash to his head. Stabs to his chest with the broken bottle also left him with a punctured lung.

violencealcoholcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 May 2020, 01:02PM

Ms Chanchria attacked her husband with the empty whisky bottle. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Chanchria attacked her husband with the empty whisky bottle. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sunthorn kneed his wife in the stomach twice during the fight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Sunthorn kneed his wife in the stomach twice during the fight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Sunthorn suffered a serious gash to his head and a punctured lung in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Sunthorn suffered a serious gash to his head and a punctured lung in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The broken neck of the bottle Mr Sunthorn was stabbed with. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The broken neck of the bottle Mr Sunthorn was stabbed with. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene with Ms Chanchira. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene with Ms Chanchira. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have yet to confirm which charges Ms Chanchira will face for the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have yet to confirm which charges Ms Chanchira will face for the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The broken fan that inspired the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The broken fan that inspired the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Phattarakorn Pongpaiboon of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn at 1pm.

Arriving at the scene, police and rescue workers found the man, Sunthorn Petthong, 37, a garbage truck driver for Kathu Municipality, with blood streaming from his head. Sunthorn was holding his hand over one of the wounds to his chest.

He was rushed to Thalang Hospital, where it was confirmed that one of his lungs had been punctured, prompting doctors to have him taken immediately to the better-equipped Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

At the scene of the stabbing, Chanchira Boonkong, 31, from Phitsanulok, surrendered to police and was taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning.

The couple had been together for more than 13 years, and had three children, one 10 years old, another eight years old and the youngest just four years old, said Lt Phattarakorn.

"Mr Sunthorn was drinking beer in front of the house with his friend Sanan Wongkaew, 41, when Ms Chanchira came up to ask him to fix the fan in their room, but he refused,” he explained.

Ms Chanchira later sent Mr Sunthorn a message by LINE telling him to fix the fan, he added.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

"But he still did not go. She got angry, and walked up to him from behind and started hitting him on the head with an empty Sangsom bottle,” he said.

During the fight, the bottle broke and Ms Chanchira stabbed her husband in the chest several times, Lt Phattarakorn explained.

Mr Sunthorn’s friend, Mr Sanan, intervened and pulled Ms Chanchira away to stop the fight.

The attack was caught on CCTV, which showed that while Mr Sanan was grappling with Ms Chanchira to stop her attack, Mr Sunthorn took the opportunity to knee his wife in the stomach twice.

Lt Phattarakorn said that he had yet to decide on which charges Ms Chanchira is to face.

“I first need to be sure of the injured husband’s condition and receive a report from the doctors before we can file the correct charges,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 25 May 2020 - 14:33:48 

Nice...probably will just be taken as another "misunderstanding". A couple knees to the midsection should even out a couple stabs to the chest...right?Seems like Ms. Chanchira could have at least spent a few minutes cleaning the fan.  That thing is looking mighty filthy.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife stabs husband over broken fan! Monkeys in vaccine trials? More shops to open? || May 25
MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful
Bushfire-hit Australians still in tents as virus slows recovery
Chinese wife of Italian engineer Phuket’s latest COVID case
Electricity outage to hit areas near Chalong Circle
Thailand reports two more COVID cases, one death
China says virus pushing US ties to brink of ’Cold War’
Further reopenings set for June
Phuket’s Sea Bees Diving steps up for COVID relief
Firefighters rescue dogs trapped in house on fire
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains at 226
Electricity outage to hit Karon
Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road
Health chiefs eye human trials of vaccine this year
50 MPs to grill govt over B1.97tn virus relief loans

 

Phuket community
Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road

K...the article states, "We have not yet decided if the driver will face any charges" No m...(Read More)

Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road

i hope the buffalo was insured and his registration and license were up to date. the buffalo obvious...(Read More)

A Meal With… Craig Burton, putting diet facts on the table

PN,you can censor as much as you want. The article is still an advertisement ! And I still can save ...(Read More)

Wife stabs husband with broken bottle over refusal to fix fan

Nice...probably will just be taken as another "misunderstanding". A couple knees to the mi...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

Thai Banks are doing very well with their exchange rates. And don't forget the millions thai te...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

Edward Reumann i think this is so because they are at least a little bit educated and know therefore...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket

Thailand avoided colonialism with traditional practises in places continuing. With new innovation b...(Read More)

China says virus pushing US ties to brink of ’Cold War’

POTUS and fat pig Pompeo should keep their dirty mouths shut. Maybe the US produced the virus in one...(Read More)

Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road

Poor Buffalo !...(Read More)

Phuket’s Sea Bees Diving steps up for COVID relief

My7 HERO!!!...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential

 