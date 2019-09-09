Widespread water supply outage to hit Phuket Town

PHUKET: The mains water supply will be shut off across huge areas of Phuket Town on Wednesday (Sept 11) while workers clean one of the main water tanks used for the water-filtration system on Damrong Rd, the Public Water Division of Phuket City Municipality has announced.



By The Phuket News

Monday 9 September 2019, 02:37PM

Huge areas of Phuket Town will be affected by the water outage. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The water supply will be shut-off from Sept 11, at 10am, to Sept 12, at 4am.

Affected areas identified by the PWA will include as follows

1. Damrong Rd, from the PWA off to Phuket Provincial Hall.

2. All of Suthat Rd and adjoining streets

3. All of Montri Rd and adjoining streets

4. All of Luang Por Rd and all adjoining streets

5. Thalang Rd, from the Phuket Post Office to Thepkrasattri Rd.

6. Phang Nga Rd, from the Chartered Bank intersection to Surin Rd, near the Shell petrol station.

7. All of Dibuk Rd and all adjoining streets

8. Phuket Rd, from the Chartered Bank intersection to Saphan Hin, including Soi Surin, Soi Saensuk 1 and 2, Soi Korpai, and Soi Saphanhin

9. All of Surin Rd and all adjoining streets

10. All of Sri Suthat Rd and all adjoining streets

11. All of Sri Sena Rd and all adjoining streets

12. All of Anuphas Phuketkarn Rd and all adjoining streets

13. All of Tharuamai Rd and all adjoining streets

14. All of Tilok-U-Thit 1 Rd and Tilok-U-Thit 2 Rd

15. All of Nimit Rd and all adjoining streets

16. All of Ong Sim Pai Rd and all adjoining streets

17. All of Thungka Rd and all adjoining streets

18. All of Mae Luan Rd Rd and all adjoining streets

19. Wichit Songkram Rd, from Patiphat Rd to Phuket Thaihua Asean Wittaya School

20. All of Pattana Rd. and all adjoining streets

21. All of Soi Lorong and all adjoining streets

22. Patiphat Rd, from Mae Luan Rd to Ranong Rd

23. Ranong Rd, from the Jui Tui Shrine to Wichit Songkham Rd

24. Yaowarat Rd, from the Phuket Merlin Hotel to the Phuket Technical College

25. Damrong Rd, from PWA to Satree Phuket School

26. All of Palian Rd and all adjoining streets

27. All of Phu Yai Baan Rd and all adjoining streets

28. All of Kamnan Rd and all adjoining streets

29. All of Narisorn Rd and all adjoining streets

30. All of Ruampattana Rd and all adjoining streets

31. All of Trang Rd and all adjoining streets

32. All of Amphur Rd and all adjoining streets

33. All of Satun Rd and all adjoining streets

34. All of Rassada Rd and all adjoining streets

35. All of Bangkok Rd and all adjoining streetsi

36. All of Krabi Rd and all adjoining streets

37. All of Takua Pa Rd and all adjoining streets

38. All of Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd and all adjoining streets

39. All of Phoonpon Rd and all adjoining streets

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

After the works have been completed the water may show some discolouration, the notice added.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the announcement statement said.

For more information, contact the Public Water Division of Phuket City Municipality on 076-211130.