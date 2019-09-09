The water supply will be shut-off from Sept 11, at 10am, to Sept 12, at 4am.
Affected areas identified by the PWA will include as follows
1. Damrong Rd, from the PWA off to Phuket Provincial Hall.
2. All of Suthat Rd and adjoining streets
3. All of Montri Rd and adjoining streets
4. All of Luang Por Rd and all adjoining streets
5. Thalang Rd, from the Phuket Post Office to Thepkrasattri Rd.
6. Phang Nga Rd, from the Chartered Bank intersection to Surin Rd, near the Shell petrol station.
7. All of Dibuk Rd and all adjoining streets
8. Phuket Rd, from the Chartered Bank intersection to Saphan Hin, including Soi Surin, Soi Saensuk 1 and 2, Soi Korpai, and Soi Saphanhin
9. All of Surin Rd and all adjoining streets
10. All of Sri Suthat Rd and all adjoining streets
11. All of Sri Sena Rd and all adjoining streets
12. All of Anuphas Phuketkarn Rd and all adjoining streets
13. All of Tharuamai Rd and all adjoining streets
14. All of Tilok-U-Thit 1 Rd and Tilok-U-Thit 2 Rd
15. All of Nimit Rd and all adjoining streets
16. All of Ong Sim Pai Rd and all adjoining streets
17. All of Thungka Rd and all adjoining streets
18. All of Mae Luan Rd Rd and all adjoining streets
19. Wichit Songkram Rd, from Patiphat Rd to Phuket Thaihua Asean Wittaya School
20. All of Pattana Rd. and all adjoining streets
21. All of Soi Lorong and all adjoining streets
22. Patiphat Rd, from Mae Luan Rd to Ranong Rd
23. Ranong Rd, from the Jui Tui Shrine to Wichit Songkham Rd
24. Yaowarat Rd, from the Phuket Merlin Hotel to the Phuket Technical College
25. Damrong Rd, from PWA to Satree Phuket School
26. All of Palian Rd and all adjoining streets
27. All of Phu Yai Baan Rd and all adjoining streets
28. All of Kamnan Rd and all adjoining streets
29. All of Narisorn Rd and all adjoining streets
30. All of Ruampattana Rd and all adjoining streets
31. All of Trang Rd and all adjoining streets
32. All of Amphur Rd and all adjoining streets
33. All of Satun Rd and all adjoining streets
34. All of Rassada Rd and all adjoining streets
35. All of Bangkok Rd and all adjoining streetsi
36. All of Krabi Rd and all adjoining streets
37. All of Takua Pa Rd and all adjoining streets
38. All of Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd and all adjoining streets
39. All of Phoonpon Rd and all adjoining streets
People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
After the works have been completed the water may show some discolouration, the notice added.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the announcement statement said.
For more information, contact the Public Water Division of Phuket City Municipality on 076-211130.
