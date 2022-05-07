tengoku
Wichit woman busted with 14g of ice

PHUKET: A woman was arrested for possession of 14 grams of crystal methamfetamine (ya ice) in Wichit last Tuesday (May 3).

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 7 May 2022, 02:13PM

Ms Mallika was found in posession of 0.94g of crystal meth with further 13.06g discovered in her house. Photo: Wichit Police

Ms Mllika, 31, was arrested at around 2pm in Moo 8, Wichit, covering Cape Panwa and the surrounding area. The full name of the suspect and the exact location were not specified in the police report.

The arrest was ordered by Wichit Police top-brass officers including Col Pratuang Pholmana, Lt Col Thammasan Boonsong, Maj Ge. Ratchapas Buakaew.

During Ms Mallika’s arrest and subsequent search of the suspect’s house, officers seized 14g of crystal methamphetamine packed in two plastic bags containing 0.94g and 13.06g respectively. Also seized were B700 in cash, two digital scales, drug related paraphernalia and other pieces of evidence.

Ms Mallika was taken to Wichit Police station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal sale of a Category 1 drug. The suspect’s bank account was frozen for the time of investigation. 

