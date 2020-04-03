THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps

Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps

PHUKET: Wichit Police officers today (Apr 3) began checks on construction workers’ camps in their area to ensure that health guidelines were being followed.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 3 April 2020, 03:55PM

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi explained that there are about 10 construction workers’ camps in the Wichit area.

This morning a team of 10 officers inspected four camps, which he named as: Sansiri construction camp, Phanason workers camp, Space Condominium camp and Head Start Intersection Camp.

The officers began their inspections at 9am today, and are completing more inspections this afternoon.

“We will continue to inspect other camps and keep doing it until it is complete everywhere,” Col Sujin said.

The officers are to ensure that the camps are following the guidelines set out for labourers and workers’ camps, Col Sujin explained.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Foremen must screen and check body temperatures or workers every day, and immediately report any workers found experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms.

When workers finish work and return to the camp each day, they are not permitted to play sport or conduct any activities that form a group of people.

“Every construction company must strictly follow the regulations set ou under the Emergency Decree,” Col Sujin said.

“After we have completed an initial check of each camp in our area, police officers will randomly check the various camps again,” Col Sujin assured.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry
Teens jailed for breaching gathering ban, drug use
Three of Phuket’s new COVID cases travelled with man who died on train
Phuket hotels ordered to close
China’s use of bear bile in virus treatment slammed
Phuket Lockdown: Tourists urged to hustle before airport closes
Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 50,000
Nationwide curfew starts today
COVID-19 to affect Phuket condo market for at least six months: Knight Frank
Automatic visa extensions for tourists ‘in the pipeline’: Foreign Affairs
TAT issues full summary of COVID-19 restrictions in Phuket
Patong masseuse, 26, found hanged from apartment awning
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nightly nationwide curfew in Thailand! Patong pool party bust as cases rise! || April 2
PM to order national nightly curfew: reports
Masquerade or needed aid? China virus help proves contentious

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotels ordered to close

Meanwhile, construction goes on as normal? Isn't there a worry that it will spread through the w...(Read More)

Phuket hotels ordered to close

Wow, straight out of the blue. More details follow later. I presume that are details about financial...(Read More)

Phuket hotels ordered to close

Strange request most hotels have shutdown anyway to cut costs and remaining guests consolidated in o...(Read More)

PM to order national nightly curfew: reports

Or preparations for a wider curfew if situation deteriorates takes a while logistically to ramp up f...(Read More)

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

Well, short term gratification for longer term pain. ...(Read More)

Secrecy and suspense over Tour de France’s fate

Kurt,you spreading fake news ! Tour of Spain ( Vuelta) isn't cancelled as of now....(Read More)

Passenger with COVID-19 dies on train

As we see now, that temperature check everywhere doesn't mean much. This man's temp was chec...(Read More)

Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown

@DeK, where you live/work/ study is your home. Don't compare this category overseas Thai with ...(Read More)

PM to order national nightly curfew: reports

The usual cacophony of strong muscle talk from different government bodies with little to none value...(Read More)

Nationwide curfew starts today

Curfews: Nation wide: 10pm-4am. Phuket Governor: 8pm-3am. Phuket 24hrs stores: 8pm-5am. Patong an...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential

 