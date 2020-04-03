Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps

PHUKET: Wichit Police officers today (Apr 3) began checks on construction workers’ camps in their area to ensure that health guidelines were being followed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 3 April 2020, 03:55PM

Wichit Police are conducting checks on construction camps in their area. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi explained that there are about 10 construction workers’ camps in the Wichit area.

This morning a team of 10 officers inspected four camps, which he named as: Sansiri construction camp, Phanason workers camp, Space Condominium camp and Head Start Intersection Camp.

The officers began their inspections at 9am today, and are completing more inspections this afternoon.

“We will continue to inspect other camps and keep doing it until it is complete everywhere,” Col Sujin said.

The officers are to ensure that the camps are following the guidelines set out for labourers and workers’ camps, Col Sujin explained.

Foremen must screen and check body temperatures or workers every day, and immediately report any workers found experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms.

When workers finish work and return to the camp each day, they are not permitted to play sport or conduct any activities that form a group of people.

“Every construction company must strictly follow the regulations set ou under the Emergency Decree,” Col Sujin said.

“After we have completed an initial check of each camp in our area, police officers will randomly check the various camps again,” Col Sujin assured.