333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wichit Municipality to roll out free rabies vaccinations for pets

Wichit Municipality to roll out free rabies vaccinations for pets

PHUKET: Wichit Municipality has announced a series of mobile clinics for people to have their pet cats and dogs vaccinated for rabies for free.

Pets
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 July 2023, 02:00PM

Image: Wichit Municipality

Image: Wichit Municipality

The campaign is being carried out by the Wichit Municipality Division of Public Health and Environment.

The  free vaccinations will be available from 8:30am to midday from July 10-14, as follows:

  • July 10 ‒ Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham 
  • July 11 ‒ Kwang Tung Cemetery (next to Moo Baan Phaisarn in Moo 9, Wichit)
  • July 12 ‒ the multipurpose building at Moo Baan Tinnawut 3 (off Kwang Rd)
  • July 13 ‒ the multipurpose building at Phuket Villa 3 (off Chao Fa East Rd)
  • July 14 ‒ Sri Phuwanat Park (on Pattana Thongtin Rd)

Pet owners are asked to bring their pet owner ID card and the certificate booklet for their dog and cat vaccinations.

Laguna Phuket 2023

People with inquiries about the campaign were asked to call the Wichit Municipality Division of Public Health and Environment at 076-525-100 ext 164 (during government office hours).

The week-long mobile clinic comes as Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation continues its support for Phuket to be the declared the first rabies-free province in Thailand.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket issues additional begging permits
Escalators at Phuket airport confirmed safe after ’walkway horror’
TAT hones in on Asian expatriate segment
Yacht goes off mooring amid severe weather in Phuket
Elderly US couple dead in alleged Phuket suicide
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport walkway nightmare, Phuket Town shooting probe, Rawai charity run || June 30
Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer
Rajabhat launches student work project
Sister brings clarification to widely lamented death of Jason Wilder
AoT issue walkway safety alert at airport
Phuket Immigration gives heartfelt thanks to blood donors
Police warn of DogeRAT smartphone remote control malware
Power outage to affect part of Kamala
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island to see heavy rain, Hotels pushed to pay room tax, Donating blood in Phuket || June 29
Police investigate Phuket Town street shooting

 

Phuket community
Rajabhat launches student work project

Reading what Ms Supphatra says, it is almost or until now present students can not truly become a qu...(Read More)

Rajabhat launches student work project

Is it so bad in Thailand that students must boost family income to help parents to have food on the ...(Read More)

Sister brings clarification to widely lamented death of Jason Wilder

What a load of BS! An autopsy with toxicology tests will give the true cause of death....(Read More)

Elderly US couple dead in alleged Phuket suicide

Such selfish people. Not caring that they leave such a mess for others to have to clean up after the...(Read More)

AoT issue walkway safety alert at airport

Her leg had to be amputated at the airport? Meaning they couldn't get her out of being stuck in ...(Read More)

Rajabhat launches student work project

WOW! Kurt is actually right! If employers pay a competitive rate, they'll have employees. Who...(Read More)

Sister brings clarification to widely lamented death of Jason Wilder

Very sad that Jason died, but, her explanation says nothing about the cause. Will there be any act...(Read More)

Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer

Amazing how fast the police wrap up an investigation involving 14 deaths over an 8 year period and i...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration gives heartfelt thanks to blood donors

I would not be surprised Kurt, if you would keep many blood bags of your own blood in your fridge. J...(Read More)

Power outage to affect part of Kamala

Just a note to PN - Why do you always post such poor quality graphics? They open in a new window, an...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
SOHO Pool Club
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Zonezi Properties

 