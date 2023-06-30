Wichit Municipality to roll out free rabies vaccinations for pets

PHUKET: Wichit Municipality has announced a series of mobile clinics for people to have their pet cats and dogs vaccinated for rabies for free.

Pets

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 July 2023, 02:00PM

Image: Wichit Municipality

The campaign is being carried out by the Wichit Municipality Division of Public Health and Environment.

The free vaccinations will be available from 8:30am to midday from July 10-14, as follows:

July 10 ‒ Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham

July 11 ‒ Kwang Tung Cemetery (next to Moo Baan Phaisarn in Moo 9, Wichit)

July 12 ‒ the multipurpose building at Moo Baan Tinnawut 3 (off Kwang Rd)

July 13 ‒ the multipurpose building at Phuket Villa 3 (off Chao Fa East Rd)

July 14 ‒ Sri Phuwanat Park (on Pattana Thongtin Rd)

Pet owners are asked to bring their pet owner ID card and the certificate booklet for their dog and cat vaccinations.

People with inquiries about the campaign were asked to call the Wichit Municipality Division of Public Health and Environment at 076-525-100 ext 164 (during government office hours).

The week-long mobile clinic comes as Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation continues its support for Phuket to be the declared the first rabies-free province in Thailand.