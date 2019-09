Wichit Municipality opens flood-relief donations center

PHUKET: Wichit Municipality has opened its own center to receive donations food and other items for victims suffering amid the widespread flooding across large areas in Northeast Thailand , especially Ubon Ratchathani.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 September 2019, 04:43PM

The donations center, located at the Wichit Municipality offices on Chao Fa East Rd, is open from 8am to 5pm seven days a week.

Dried foods, water, medicine are being accepted.

The donations center will remain open until Sept 30, Wichit Municipality has announced.

For more information, call Wichit Municipality at 089-9735023 (temporary number) during government office hours (8:30am – 4:40pm).