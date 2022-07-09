Tengoku
Wichit Municipality launches B45k photo contest

PHUKET: Wichit Municipality has launched a photo contest to highlight Phuket with a total prize money of B45,000.

Community
By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 July 2022, 11:32AM

Image: Wichit Municipality

Image: Wichit Municipality

“Under the photo contest project of the Wichit Municipality for the year 2022, we would like to invite students, students, the general public, including Thai tourists,” Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat said in announcing the launch.

The contest is divided into two categories, Mayor Kreetha explained.

The first category is the “tourist attraction / lifestyle” category, under the topic “Shining happiness through a lens. see new perspectives in Wichit”. The second category for entries is under the theme “Positive identity in the new life”.

"The total prize money for the contest is  over B45,000, and winners will receive a plaque of honour," Mayor Kreetha said.

Devas Lounge

Photos can be submitted from now through Aug 2 in person on the 1st floor of the Wichit Municipality offices on Chao Fa East Rd (during government office hours) or by post marked “Entry for the photo contest”.

Photos may also be submitted by email to vichitsubdistrict@gmail.com

The application form to enter the contest and the entry regulations can be downloaded from https://www.phuket-vichit.go.th/news/detail/82374

People seeking more information about the contest were advised to contact the municipality at 076-525100 ext. 0/102.

