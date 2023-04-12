Pro Property Partners
Wichit Municipality honours the elderly for Songkran

Wichit Municipality honours the elderly for Songkran

PHUKET: More than 1,200 people turned out to join an event held to honour senior citizens in the Wichit area yesterday (Apr 11), including the pouring of water over the hands of elderly local residents as part of traditional Songkran festivities.

culture
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 April 2023, 10:19AM

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Leading the event, held at the Taphao Yai Building in Moo1, Wichit, was Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat joined by Buranan Chumrak, President of the Wisdom Valued Club in Wichit, as well as a host of Wichit Municipality council members and local government officials.

Mr Buranan explained that wichiti Municipality’s ‘High Value Elderly Project’ aimed to promote the development of the quality of life for the elderly according to the core criteria of “aging, high value, together to develop Thailand 4.0”, as well as to promote and support “the expression of respect love and gratitude towards the elderly”.

“The project is to provide opportunities for the elderly to play their powerful roles. and the transmission of folk wisdom, Including making money for yourself and your family,” he said.

The activities at the event yesterday included cognitive exercises for the elderly, recreational activities and the traditional pouring of water over the elderly’s hands as a sign of respect and blessings for Songkran.

The event also saw the elderly stage performances of their own, which brought “a lot of colour and happiness for the participants”, said one report of the event.

