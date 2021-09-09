The arrests were made by the Region 8 Police, led by Lt Col Pachara Aumthongdee, together with Wichit Police at ten minutes past midnight, reported Region 8 Police.
The arrested suspects were named as Kan Panmueng, 56; Supon Sudying, 49; Triphop Saetan, 53; Nuchit Kanoknak, 44; Nirot Mudasakulpiban, 52; Kittimasak Atjikul, 54; Rewadee Sanguanporn, 58; Malaiporn Phaojamroon, 47; Siraprapa Woraprom, 49; Sukanya Chiablaem, 46; Panadda Kuenkan, 45; Rattanaporn Khaosanit, 45; Kittachaya Kerdsap, 57; PatsayaWongplad, 47; Wichian Chasanguan, 45.
Officers also seized a tablecloth used for gambling, a notebook used for recording gambling activity, 444 green cards, 233 orange cards, 138 money chips, a counter, a deck of cards, B740 in cash, and several other items of evidence.
Kan and Supon were charged with illegal gambling, while Wichian was charged for organising a gambling gathering and authorising a premises to be used for gambling purposes.
The remaining suspects were charged with illegal gambling and charged under the Emergency Decree for forming and participating in an illegal gathering.
