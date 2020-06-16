Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Why maintaining wellbeing should be prioritised for teachers in Thailand during COVID-19

Why maintaining wellbeing should be prioritised for teachers in Thailand during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented global impact, particularly on teachers, school leaders and administrators and other key education staff, who have been under an enormous amount of pressure following an immediate transition to a remote only teaching and learning model. 

Education
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 June 2020, 11:51AM

The wellbeing of teachers caught up in the online learning push is another issue that must be considered. Photo: AFP

The wellbeing of teachers caught up in the online learning push is another issue that must be considered. Photo: AFP

As schools set to return on July 1, the pressure to seamlessly transition back to pre-COVID-19 performance levels, achieve targets and manage increased workloads have the potential to exacerbate stress and anxiety in the teaching community, if not properly managed. To this end, the International Baccalaureate (IB) has launched a new series of podcasts catering to Asia-Pacific educators – IB Voices. The series brings together leading minds from the IB’s global network of educators, to discuss strategies for the successful continuation of learning as schools manage the transition. 

While many in the global education community will be aware of the strain these pressures can put on their wellbeing and mental health, it can be difficult to manage the effects of this at a time of such rapid change. It’s time for schools to take a proactive stance on teacher wellbeing, not least because teacher wellbeing has a direct correlation to student wellbeing and performance.

One way for schools to prioritise wellbeing during this transition period is to give teachers the space to focus on providing their students with a depth of learning, rather than ensuring broad coverage of content. Schools which are using the current situation to create space for greater trust, and flexibility for teachers, have proven to manage transitions in to, and out from, remote learning with greater success than simply transitioning a full timetable. By giving teachers permission for flexibility, for innovation and for taking this time to take those pedagogical risks and they are able to respond more authentically to the needs of their community which results in better outcomes.

Schools can take steps to prioritise wellbeing during this time by empowering educators to stay true to their education philosophy, and their ethos for learning, rather than encouraging them to bow to pressure to provide excessive work-sheets and busy work.

Learning has got to look at what the needs of the school community are, by finding out what’s important to them and what they value. Parents, students and teachers across a single school can all have very different perspectives of what education should look like on the best of days, let alone when we go to an online home-learning environment. So, it’s important for us to keep in mind that educators need to make the right decisions for the kids from an educational perspective and not necessarily appeasing every single parent and stakeholder.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Another way to prioritise wellbeing, is for school leaders to create space amongst teaching staff, across teams and in school leadership councils, to focus on wellbeing. One simple way to do this is to facilitate frequent and compulsory wellbeing checks across teams and faculties, so that each individual teacher is able to share and access support from colleagues. By being explicit and intentional in the delivery of wellbeing opportunities for everybody to engage with across the learning community, it creates a space for teachers to share the burden of the challenges they are facing.  

To hear more from IB Voices as educators from around the world collaborate and share best practice for managing the impact of COVID-19 visit https://www.ibo.org/news/podcasts/

For more information about the IB and its programmes, visit www.ibo.org

This article was provided courtesy of International Baccalaureate. 

In 2018, the International Baccalaureate (IB) celebrated its 50th Anniversary. Pioneering a movement of international education in 1968, the non-profit foundation now offers four high quality and challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19 years old. Through a unique curriculum with high academic standards, IB champions critical thinking and a flexibility for learning by crossing disciplinary, cultural and national boundaries. The IB currently engages with more than 1.8 million students in over 5192 schools across 158 countries.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Unleashed: Don’t leave me!
The Play’s The Thing: Taking the arts online
Video games and COVID-19: the impact in emerging markets
‘Brahms: The Boy II’ delivers horror classic
Soi Dog warns of threatened pet welfare amid COVID crisis
Blazing Saddles: A breath of fresh air
Bautista on the bounce in ‘My Spy’
Pandemic spurs ‘End Wildlife Crime’ drive
‘The Last Dance’ in a class of its own
Cafe Society: Creating a Coffee Culture
Community Forests to be upgraded for food security in the Deep South
Phuket remembers Jeanette Skelton
A Meal With… Craig Burton, putting diet facts on the table
Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket
The Culinary Detective: Phuket’s fine restaurants reset for post-lockdown launch

 

Phuket community
OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

I'm convinced the early and consistent wearing of masks made all the difference. ...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

Its not about if its the flue or not the flue Pascale, it is about the fact that Thai authorities ar...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@K Who would like to buy a ticket from you ? Better to just put the dummy copy of you on a bar st...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

@LALALA Why are you concerned about their testing ? Isn't it you who never gets tired about ca...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

I'm sure the "security authorities" would prefer to see no foreigners at all, but this...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

'For almost two decades, the industry has been providing employment for one in 10 of all workers...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 15

@Thorfinger Because it's the law currently I believe. Why just can't you comply? Or do you t...(Read More)

Phuket police take a break on last night of curfew

Mr Thongchai is surprised by the lack of common sense. Did he really expect that from people in this...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

An article full of slime... Thai authorities have done a fantastic job to contain the Virus...LOL......(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@P. I am willing to sit dressed like that in the ticket booth, and minus 33% commission hand over da...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 