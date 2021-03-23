Why Different Types of Gamers Prefer Different Platforms?



By In Conjunction

Tuesday 23 March 2021, 08:20PM

Gaming is a huge billion-dollar industry as a whole but there are several platforms that are like the sub-categories of gaming such as Pc, Console and Mobile gaming. And different type of gamers prefers different platforms according to their play-style.

And we can divide these gamers into three types, Casual, Strategic and Fantasy gamers, according to why and how they play the games. But before we move on to why these gamers prefer different platforms, we also need to know about these three types of gamers first.

Casual Gamers

Casual gamers are those who like to play games just to have a good way to avoid boredom and kill time. The type and gameplay style of the game doesn’t matter much to casual gamers but all that matters to them is the game to be fun. Whether it’s a simple 2d game like Piano Tiles or a fully competitive Call of Duty Mobile as long as it keeps them away from boredom.

Casuals gamers mostly prefer mobile platforms as its more convenient and provide an on-the-go gaming experience without any hassle and the games that they like to play also take up less space, so that they can keep more games, just in case.

Strategic Gamers

Now unlike the casual gamers, strategic gamers don’t play the game to kill time or get away from boredom but they make time from other activities just to play the game they like. Many MMORPGs and Battle Royale games are well known for their majority of strategic players, they spend weeks, months and even years to master the game they play and that is why they choose their games very carefully and after deep observation.

The game has to be their type, they don’t just pick and play a game randomly and move on to the next one. The games like Overwatch and Dota 2 are perfect examples of games that these strategic players love to spend their time to master each and every aspect of the game and to make their account look as good as possible to others.

The Strategic gamers on the other hand prefer Pc over other platforms as it provides more immersive experience and also way better quality. Pc gaming compared to any other platforms is also more competitive which totally makes up for a great rewarding experience for these game enthusiasts.

Fantasy Gamers

Now there is third type of gamer that we like to call “Fantasy” gamer who unlike both the other two gamers, love to play games to escape from reality. The fantasy gamers love to play games that allows them to feel different, they want to get away from reality and create a virtual version of themselves according to their own choices.

They like to play games like World of Warcraft and WoW Classic which allow these gamers to have a new life that they can control and change according to their own choices and especially the features such as character classes, race, languages and appearance is huge plus for fantasy gamers.

Fantasy gamers are more flexible in terms of platform, there are many fantasy gamers who love to play on mobile devices as they are more convenient but there are others, who love to get more immersive experience on PC or Consoles, so there’s that.

The game industry is growing up so fast and it has already become the number one go to thing, leaving behind movies and TV shows, for our free time and specially to help us NOT get bored.