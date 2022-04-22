tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

WHO ‘strongly recommends’ Pfizer’s COVID pill

WHO ‘strongly recommends’ Pfizer’s COVID pill

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) said today (Apr 22) it “strongly recommended” Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid for patients with milder forms of the disease who were still at a high risk of hospitalisation.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By AFP

Friday 22 April 2022, 10:39AM

Trials showed that Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill reduced the risk of hospital admissions by 85%, the WHO said. Photo: AFP

Trials showed that Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill reduced the risk of hospital admissions by 85%, the WHO said. Photo: AFP

However the UN agency warned it was “extremely concerned” that the inequality in access seen with COVID vaccines would again leave low- and middle-income countries “pushed to the end of the queue”.

US pharma giant Pfizer’s combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir was the “superior choice” of treatment for unvaccinated, elderly or immunocompromised people with COVID, the WHO’s experts said in the BMJ medical journal.

For the same patients, the WHO also made a “conditional (weak) recommendation” of the antiviral drug remdesivir made by US biotech firm Gilead - which it had previously recommended against.

The WHO recommended Paxlovid over remdesivir, as well as over Merck’s molnupiravir pill and monoclonal antibodies.

Pfizer’s oral treatment prevents hospitalisation more than the “available alternatives, has fewer concerns with respects to harms than molnupiravir, and is easier to administer than intravenous remdesivir and antibodies,” the WHO’s experts said.

The new recommendation was based on the findings of two trials involving almost 3,100 patients which showed that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospital admission by 85%.

The trials also “suggested no important difference in mortality” and “little or no risk of adverse effects leading to drug discontinuation”.

The recommendation applies to people over the age of 18, but not to pregnant or breastfeeding women.

It also does not apply to patients with a low risk of complications from the disease, because the benefit would be minimal.

The WHO’s experts also declined to give an opinion for patients with severe forms of the disease, due to a lack of data.

Limitations and inequities

The WHO stressed the limitations of such antiviral treatments.

“The medicine can only be administered while the disease is at its early stages,” they said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

This means the patients must quickly test positive and be prescribed the pill by a doctor - all of which can pose obstacles for low- and middle-income countries, the WHO said.

Yet COVID pills have been seen as a potentially huge step in ending the pandemic as they can be taken at home, rather than in hospital.

Patients must start taking their Paxlovid pills within five days of the onset of symptoms - the course then lasts five days.

Remdesivir can be taken within seven days of symptoms setting in, but it is administered intravenously over three days.

Questions about cost

The WHO called on Pfizer to “make its pricing and deals more transparent” for Paxlovid.

Lisa Hedman, the WHO’s senior advisor on access to medicines, said that radio station NPR reported a full course of Paxlovid costs US$530 (B18,000) in the United States. Another source unconfirmed by WHO gave the price of $250 in an upper-middle income country.

Remdesivir meanwhile costs $520, Hedman said, but generic versions made by companies in India sell for $53-$64.

There is also a question mark over whether the virus could build resistance to these treatments.

But earlier this month Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla predicted a bright future for treatments like Paxlovid as people grow tired of getting further booster vaccinations.

Coming under fire for prioritising wealthy countries with its vaccine, Pfizer has agreed to allow some generic drugmakers around the world to make cheaper versions of Paxlovid under a UN-backed scheme.

But today the WHO “strongly recommended” that Pfizer let more generic manufacturers produce the drug and “make it available faster at affordable prices”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No COVID-19 tests on arrival for vaccinated travellers from May 1
Phuket to host Joint Trade Committee meeting with Bhutan
COVID payouts close to B60bn at end of March
Old Phuket Prison to provide ‘Twilight Zone’ ecotourism experience
Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading
Thai tourism industry hopes for more Chinese tourists in October
Family vanishes amid Songkran trip
Phuket marks 180 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Travel restrictions to be reconsidered to boost economy || April 21
Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US
Putin hails ‘liberation’ of Mariupol
Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area
Power outages to affect Patong, Rassada
State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed
Power outage to affect parts of Srisoonthorn

 

Phuket community
Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

The way Governor Narong manifest himself in press gives people impression he not stand for Thai Law ...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

Let Phuket Rear Admiral and his navy take over Patong Police Station, make it a headquarter for purp...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

Well, the President of Republic Patong, PEBA and Patong Cuboard has spoken. Poor Thai who not get Go...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

The newly established DSI branch needs to dive into this and for once, do the right thing in busting...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

Sickening reading what this self-aggrandizing pseudo-benevalent POS has to say about all the wonderf...(Read More)

Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area

Check out Fang Thai Co. in Chiang Mai that uses rice harvest chaff that would be burned to instead ...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

Dummy spitting and cancelling the donation activities is just spiteful and sums up the mentality of ...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

I'm pretty sure he made far more money than his employees. trying to justify the illegal actions...(Read More)

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

Kurt. You are absolutely right (for a change :-) )! By keeping a country pretty much uneducated, it...(Read More)

Prab Keesin defends Patong hotel late trading

Usual hypocrisy - media is lauding the full moon party that attracted 10,000 revellers, many maskles...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property

 