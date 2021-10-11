BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

WHO raises Thailand’s jab standard

WHO raises Thailand’s jab standard

BANGKOK: Thailand’s National Regulatory Authority (NRA) for vaccines reached Maturity Level 3 - the second-highest level in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regulatory systems classification system - on Aug 27, according to information published on its website.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Monday 11 October 2021, 11:41AM

The ranking was given following a review of the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines produced in the country. Photo: AFP

The ranking was given following a review of the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines produced in the country. Photo: AFP

The news was announced by WHO’s Assistant Director-general on Access to Medicines and Health Products, Marieangela Simao, at a virtual International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA), held from Sept 20 to 24, reports the Bangkok Post.

The ranking was given after a WHO team used the organisation’s Global Benchmarking Tool (GBT) to review the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines produced in the country.

According to WHO, Level 3 countries have a stable, well-functioning and integrated regulatory system with regards to vaccine production.

Meanwhile, Level 4 states have an advanced regulatory system which shows evidence of continuous improvement.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday (Oct 10) Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is delighted to hear the achievement.

Brightview Center

He complimented all medical and healthcare officers for taking part in the development of the public health system, the spokesman added.

He said ongoing efforts will be made to improve Thailand’s NRA in other fields.

Meanwhile, Thailand logged 60 new COVID-19 fatalities and 10,035 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday.

On Sunday, 10,590 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,720,919 COVID-19 cases, with 1,592,9023 complete recoveries so far. The death toll stood at 17,751 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to scrap COVID tests for vaccinated local tourists
Sailors rescued off Koh Lone as boat capsizes
Rain-sodden Sydney ends lockdown after 106 days
Phuket business leaders call for ATK tests for Sandbox arrivals
‘Be Brave’ Party makes an elected Phuket Governor official party policy
‘Low-key’ events for late King
Phuket marks 164 new COVID cases, two more deaths
MorChana to have face recognition integrated, warn officials of foreigners outside designated Sandbox zones
Phuket Vegetarian Festival continues under ‘new normal’
Kids face random testing for on-site classes in new term
Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket Opinion: Kill the COE, tourism tax
Jobless man surrenders to police after robbing 7-Eleven
Electricity outage to hit Thalang
Domestic airlines allowed full flights

 

Phuket community
MorChana to have face recognition integrated, warn officials of foreigners outside designated Sandbox zones

Foreign tourists choose countries where they like to have holiday. Thailand can't effort the l...(Read More)

MorChana to have face recognition integrated, warn officials of foreigners outside designated Sandbox zones

Other countries wasted tax payers money on these platforms a year ago and they're now made obsol...(Read More)

MorChana to have face recognition integrated, warn officials of foreigners outside designated Sandbox zones

Wait, it already had location tracking. Do we take it from "expanded" that it didn't w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Kill the COE, tourism tax

@Madeinswiss, a peace minded decision. of you. Now arriving foreign tourists in Thailand are just no...(Read More)

MorChana to have face recognition integrated, warn officials of foreigners outside designated Sandbox zones

What a brave new world! Huxley and Orwell were right. How long until AI knows what we're thinkin...(Read More)

MorChana to have face recognition integrated, warn officials of foreigners outside designated Sandbox zones

Thai Officialdom not understands that foreign tourists from democratic countries not want to be trac...(Read More)

Return of nightlife, entertainment boost hope for Phuket tourism

Hundred of venues on Bangla Rd? Wow. Is 'red light Bangla' not given to much credit, as of t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Kill the COE, tourism tax

...Anyway, if a COE was provided in Sweden to these 54 Thai than we know now that is is not of any v...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Kill the COE, tourism tax

@BobTB, if these 54 got a COE in Sweden than the Thai Embassy has to explain something. Are not surp...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Kill the COE, tourism tax

Interesting article in today’s Bangkok Post: 54 Thai workers return from Sweden, all test positive...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
Thanyapura

 