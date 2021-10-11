WHO raises Thailand’s jab standard

BANGKOK: Thailand’s National Regulatory Authority (NRA) for vaccines reached Maturity Level 3 - the second-highest level in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regulatory systems classification system - on Aug 27, according to information published on its website.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine

By Bangkok Post

Monday 11 October 2021, 11:41AM

The ranking was given following a review of the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines produced in the country. Photo: AFP

The news was announced by WHO’s Assistant Director-general on Access to Medicines and Health Products, Marieangela Simao, at a virtual International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA), held from Sept 20 to 24, reports the Bangkok Post.

The ranking was given after a WHO team used the organisation’s Global Benchmarking Tool (GBT) to review the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines produced in the country.

According to WHO, Level 3 countries have a stable, well-functioning and integrated regulatory system with regards to vaccine production.

Meanwhile, Level 4 states have an advanced regulatory system which shows evidence of continuous improvement.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday (Oct 10) Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is delighted to hear the achievement.

He complimented all medical and healthcare officers for taking part in the development of the public health system, the spokesman added.

He said ongoing efforts will be made to improve Thailand’s NRA in other fields.

Meanwhile, Thailand logged 60 new COVID-19 fatalities and 10,035 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday.

On Sunday, 10,590 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,720,919 COVID-19 cases, with 1,592,9023 complete recoveries so far. The death toll stood at 17,751 since the beginning of the pandemic.