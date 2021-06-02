The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

WHO approves China’s Sinovac COVID jab

WHO approves China’s Sinovac COVID jab

WORLD: The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday (June 1) approved the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - the second Chinese jab to receive the WHO’s green light.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By AFP

Wednesday 2 June 2021, 09:11AM

Photo: AFP.

Photo: AFP.

The UN health agency signed off on the Beijing-based firm Sinovac’s two-dose vaccine CoronaVac, which is already being deployed in several countries around the world.

“I’m happy to announce that the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine has been given WHO emergency use listing after being found to be safe, effective, and quality-assured,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

“The easy storage requirements of CoronaVac make it very suitable for low-resource settings,” he added.

“It’s now crucial to get these life-saving tools to the people that need them quickly.”

The WHO said the emergency use listing (EUL) gives countries, funders, procuring agencies and communities assurance that the vaccine has met international standards.

Last month Sinopharm became the first Chinese vaccine to be approved by the WHO.

The organisation has also given EUL status to vaccines being made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and the AstraZeneca jab being produced in India, South Korea and the EU, which it counts separately.

WHO’s listing paves the way for countries worldwide to approve and import a vaccine for distribution quickly, especially those states without an international-standard regulator of their own.

It also opens the door for the jabs to enter the Covax global vaccine-sharing facility, which aims to provide equitable access to doses around the world, particularly in poorer countries.

Currently only AstraZeneca and some Pfizer jabs are flowing through the scheme.

“The world desperately needs multiple COVID-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe,” said Mariangela Simao, the WHO’s assistant director general for access to health products.

“We urge manufacturers to participate in the Covax facility, share their know-how and data and contribute to bringing the pandemic under control.”

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Efficacy rate

“WHO recommends the vaccine for use in adults 18 years and older, in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of two to four weeks,” the agency said in a statement.

“Vaccine efficacy results showed that the vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 51% of those vaccinated and prevented severe COVID-19 and hospitalisation in 100% of the studied population.”

The Sinovac vaccine contains an inactivated form of coronavirus that cannot cause the disease. It also has a substance that helps strengthen the immune response to the vaccine.

When given the shot, the immune system identifies the inactivated virus as foreign and makes antibodies against it, which will then recognise the active virus and defend the body against it.

Few people aged over 60 took part in the clinical trial of Sinovac’s jab.

However, the WHO said there should be no upper age limit on the vaccine as there is “no reason to believe it has a different safety profile” in older generations.

The Sinovac jab is already in use in 22 territories around the world, according to an AFP count.

Apart from China, the countries using Sinovac include Chile, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand and Turkey.

Chen Xu, China’s ambassador in Geneva, said CoronaVac’s EUL status expanded the number of global tools to fight the pandemic.

“China will continue to work with the international community to promote the accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines especially in (the) developing world,” he said in a tweet.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Court orders ISPs to shut down 8 internet political commentators
Survival bags to be given to more 35,000 households in Phuket
Electricity outage to affect parts of Kathu
Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise
Phuket marks COVID-19 death of woman, 86
Urgent aid needed for starving captive elephants
Qatar Airways confirms Phuket flights to resume July 1
Navy defends decision to buy three Chinese-made tanks
Australian man found dead in Patong
China confirms first human case of bird flu strain
Phuket suffers second COVID death in latest outbreak
Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac
CAAT updates requirements for domestic flight passengers to Phuket
Virus variants to dictate Phuket stays
Staff at Phuket ‘hands-on’ businesses must be vaccinated to reopen

 

Phuket community
Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

We should all congratulate Governor Woonciew and Mr Pracha from the M-DES for developing and promoti...(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more 35,000 households in Phuket

This small contribution to Phuket households is saying everything about living conditions among Phuk...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Surprised? When you live here permanent for many years you have experienced/learned not to trust the...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Dear CaptainJack69... Thank you - that info was not available at the time the story was posted ye...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

All this confusion is because people can't seem to differentiate between 'register' and ...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

It makes me laugh that they've given almost 100,000 doses to Thai's who aren't even regi...(Read More)

Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage

In the UK 60% of the population have had their first shot and 40% are fully vaccinated. From day 1 t...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Here you go PN, I've done your job for you. From ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ@LINE ...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Retirees, spouses, tourists, students, et al. are still being ignored. So a wealthy retiree can’t ...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Get on the bus, get off the bus. Typical Phuket clustercluck....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 