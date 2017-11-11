The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Culture
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

White elephant in Thai culture, highly auspicious and symbols of royal power

In my view, one of the most impressive and majestic animals is the elephant, in particular the white elephant. In Thai culture the white elephant is called “chang samkhan”, which means “auspicious elephant”.

Sirinya Pakditawan

Sunday 12 November 2017, 02:00PM

White elephants have been used in royal ceremonies for hundreds of years because of their revered status. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP
White elephants have been used in royal ceremonies for hundreds of years because of their revered status. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Whiteness is regarded as an sign of purity in this context. The white elephant has an important meaning in both Hinduism and Buddhism. In Hinduist thought, the white elephant is related to the God Indra who is also a guardian deity in Buddhism. His elephant can also fly and it is called ‘Airavata’.

This kind of elephant is thus also related to Buddha’s conception since his mother Maya is said to have been circled by a white elephant three times until it entered her womb through her right side. Thus, in Thailand white elephants (chang phueak) are not only considered to be auspicious but they also belong lawfully to the King.

Have you ever seen a white elephant? In fact, chang phueak are not necessarily albinos but are much paler than common elephants. Their skin may be light grey, beige or even have a rosy or pinkish hue. Think of the impressive procession of 11 white elephants at the Grand Palace in honour of Thailand’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok.

In Thai culture, the status of kings have been rated by the number of white elephants that were in their possession and they have been historically considered a symbol of the King’s majesty. Hence, the late King Bhumibol owned the greatest number of white elephants. He had 21 white elephants and this can be regarded as an unprecedented achievement. Eleven of these elephants are still alive but only five of them have royal titles.

Bollywood

Hence, how does a chang phueak become a royal elephant? An elephant has to undergo a number of tests conducted by the Bureau of the Royal Household since it is important to ensure that the elephant is suited for the title and has not only the physical but also the behavioural characteristics required.

In the past, Thai kings also gave white elephants as presents to friends and allies. This was a blessing or curse since an elephant considered sacred was not supposed to work and at the same time it needed care and food. Thus, a chang phueak could easily become a huge financial burden to the owner unless the king would also provide the recipient with land for the elephant.

Summing up, we may say that the white elephant has been the most sacred and auspicious animal in Thai culture since it is also considered as a royal animal related to the King.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Gov urges swift resolution to lifeguard situation, bidding now open for new contract

Lifeguards ready for high season?? Just when they are needed, when the seas are as calm as a lake. Are their ever tourists in trouble in the water at ...(Read More)

15 Phuket police investigated for alleged corruption

What. You think Bangkok cops are not corrupt too???...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch towards regaining Supreme Court reclaimed land

Supreme Court decision handed down 2 weeks ago, and Governor + many, many 'officials' went there just to pull down a notice only? What kind o...(Read More)

Phuket driver escapes with minor injuries after high-impact crash into lamp post

Reckless driving? Noooo, how can you say that? It is all the fault of the lamp post, if the lamp post wasn't there it would not have happened! ...(Read More)

Phuket police ‘paid B100mn a month in bribes’

142 foreigners paid bribes up to B100 million? Now: How about all the shops selling fake brand stuff ( sometimes police raid a shop to put pressu...(Read More)

Micro-chipped wristbands for boat passengers, pier safety increased ready for Phuket high season

With no disrespect to the Governor or The Phuket Marine Department; All of these commercial vessels carrying fare paying passengers should already ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration online system to check permit-to-stay approvals now operational

"Skip that silly 90 day report try a 180 day report" This its a very good idea, and skip this silly TM6 like Malaysia they use fingerprint a...(Read More)

15 Phuket police investigated for alleged corruption

So corruption Police in Phuket investigation them self ? Every Police Station and Immigration are Corrupt here in Phuket. Whay don't send a team f...(Read More)

Micro-chipped wristbands for boat passengers, pier safety increased ready for Phuket high season

Is it April fools day already? This is just as bonkers as the plan to force tourists to use "special" SIM cards in their phones so the go...(Read More)

Former Patong Police Chief, Deputy Chief transferred to Surat Thani

Finally some clean up. However, all that traditional transfer to inactive posts, with keeping salary/pension has to be reviewed. Stop salary payment...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.