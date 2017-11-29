QUESTION
I have read about tour buses, trucks and large vehicles from being banned from crossing over Patong Hill, but I have seen all of these climbing the hill, though at different times of the day.
What exactly is the ban? Are any vehicles are banned entirely? Or are they allowed to climb the hill within certain hours? I have heard many different opinions about this, and I think it is about time I got a real answer. I hope you can help.
– TC, Chalong
ANSWER
The ban is very simple. Tour buses with 21 or more seats as well as trucks with three or more axles, meaning any trucks with trailers, are banned from travelling on Phra Baramee Rd, from the intersection with Wichit Songkhram Rd in Kathu to Patong, from 6am-9am and 4pm-11pm.
They are permitted to use the road outside of these hours.
Legal action will be taken against any heavy vehicle drivers caught breaking this ban.
– Lt Surapon Puangtong, Kathu Traffic Police
Be the first to comment.