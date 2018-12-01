THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Which fair? Phuket officials stumble over New Year festival mix-up

PHUKET: This week provincial officials struck gold in creating confusion after they held a meeting to discuss their plans for the upcoming Phuket Gastronomy Fair and the Phuket Brand Phuket Best Fair.

Saturday 1 December 2018, 03:39PM

The annual Phuket Red Cross Fair brings thousands of people out to Saphan Hin to enjoy the festivities over the New Year holidays, but this year – according to officials – at least two other fairs will be held at the same location over the same dates. Photo: The Phuket News / file

In short, the Phuket Gastronomy Fair will be held as part of the Phuket Brand Phuket Best Fair 2019, which will be held at Saphan Hin from Dec 27 to Jan 6 – which is exactly where the annual Phuket Red Cross Fair will be held on exactly the same dates.

Only early last month the Phuket Red Cross Fair was announced as returning to Saphan Hin this year, after it was cancelled without any public announcement last year, causing much consternation among local residents. (See story here.)

Oddly, at the meeting on Wednesday held to discuss the Phuket Gastronomy Fair and the Phuket Brand Phuket Best Fair, no mention of the Red Cross Fair was made.

Present at the meeting, held at the Phuket Provincial Community Development Office, was Community Development Office Phuket Chief Kitiphol Vejchagun, Phuket Provincial Agriculture and Cooperatives Office Chief Chalart Kaewkhaw, as well as the heads of many government agencies on the island whose offices will be involved in the conflux of fairs.

Regardless, Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit ordered officials to ensure their offices made sure the fairs went ahead in line with the official aims given:

“In this event there will be activities and shows about agricultural product processing, fishery processing, livestock processing, local food product, local products, local goods under the name the Phuket Brand and products under the name Pracharath Rak Samakkee (Thailand) Co Ltd,” he said.

Pracharath Rak Samakkee (Thailand) Co Ltd is the state enterprise created under the administration of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to promote locally produced goods and services.

“There will also be contests for fruits, vegetables and native animals,” V/Gov Thanyawat said.

The Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival 2019 has also been given the nickname “Kong Dee Phuket 2562”, which means, at this stage, any person looking to visit Saphan Hin to enjoy the festivities over the New Year holidays will have the luxury of saying they are attending whichever of the three – or four – festivals they say they are going to.

 

 

Kurt | 03 December 2018 - 10:57:41 

Just make the 2 Fairs a altogether thai cozy unstructured mix-up happening. More souls, more happiness.  :-)  It is just 1 week.
Funny thing is, Officials stumble, want everything regimental, to prove their authority, justify their many times unneeded jobs, but that is not the thai way of life. That is not structured.

Kurt | 02 December 2018 - 19:41:54 

@ CaptainJack69, You are right! However, we all understand that the present OTOP happenings, fake 'branded' good and bar's without licenses brings in more money for the RTP- and other officials ( with once in a while a raid to warn shops to fulfil their protection duty) than a real OTOP market. That is why it is as it is. Before, now and in future. It is a fantastic money drain.

CaptainJack69 | 02 December 2018 - 13:37:08 

"promote locally produced goods and services". Isn't that what OTOP is supposed to be all about? The OTOP markets are supposed to provide a year-round outlet for traditional artisinal goods and services. Instead they are just packed full of cheap bars and knock-off hand bags. Maybe the good general should look into that instead of temporary PR exercises like these.

