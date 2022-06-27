Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wheelchairs rolled out for elderly, disabled

Wheelchairs rolled out for elderly, disabled

More than 800 wheelchairs were handed over to the Region 11 office of the Red Cross Society of Thailand last week as part of a B9 million joint initiative involving Living Waters Phuket and the Church of Latter Day Saints.

charity
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 June 2022, 04:16PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew was present for the handover of 815 wheelchairs at the offices of the Phuket Red Cross last Wednesday (June 22).

The wheelchairs will be distributed across all subdistricts in Phuket (tambon) as well as other provinces where the Red Cross Region 11 office operates, including Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi.

Shaun Stenning of 5 Star Marine, and founder of the Living Waters Phuket Foundation, explained that 200 wheelchairs handed over last week were “left over” from last month in the ongoing campaign. A further 1,000 wheelchairs and other mobility aids are expected to arrive next month.

In total, the campaign aims to provide more than 2,000 wheelchairs to the elderly and mobility disabled, Mr Stenning said.

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, the Phuket Red Cross has received 1,015 standard wheelchairs, which have been distributed to the elderly and disabled in 18 localities across the island.

The Phuket Provincial Hospital (also often referred to as the ‘OrBorJor Hospital’) and other government-operated medical facilities have received a total of 48 wheelchairs.

A further 20 wheelchairs have been handed over to the Phuket office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and 252 wheelchairs have been donated to nine local municipalities and other government administration organisations (OrBorTor).

Sinea Phuket

Another 543 wheelchairs will be handed over to the Thai Red Cross Society and the Provincial Red Cross Region 11 office in the next delivery, PR Phuket reported.

For more information about the Living Waters Phuket Foundation, visit them at:

www.livingwatersphuket.com

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Weeboon Donations: Living Waters Phuket

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Yanui underwater cleanup nets 100kg of trash
Sustainability: Music to our ears
‘Elvis’ gets the Luhrmann touch
Green Thoughts: Selecting containers for your plants
Thank you, Donna Toon!
Lightyear: A real Buzz for fans
Sustainably Yours: The Phuket Swapshop
Jurassic World takes heart in ‘Dominion’
[VIDEO] Bang Tao || Phuket: You Should Go There There #10
Festivities galore as Peppers honours Platinum Jubilee
Elsa Pataky holds her own in ‘Interceptor’
From Living Waters Phuket: Here’s To You!
Why you need reading glasses after the age of 50 and how to solve it
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Big action, for the big screen
Soapbox Satire: Let’s lose the riff-raff

 

Phuket community
Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

"All four behaved recklessly" Did they push her over or not? If not, the only charge is ...(Read More)

National COVID admissions on rise

And the fact that no one in Europe or anywhere else is noticing these apparently mass infections is ...(Read More)

Parking spat ends with tyres slashed

Inconsiderate a$$ meets typical angry male with a low flash point and zero self control. Absence of...(Read More)

Thais ‘willing’ to wear masks in public

johnc@very bigoted statement and an over generalisation if somebody without a mask is bothering you ...(Read More)

Parking spat ends with tyres slashed

As General Sermpahn call specially people in Patong to be a good host, I guess he means that Patong ...(Read More)

Thais ‘willing’ to wear masks in public

While all the ignorant selfish foreigners don't care about anyone else but themselves. I've ...(Read More)

Water tourism safety in Phuket comes into focus

The only way they will ever improve water safety here is the same as for motorbikes and any vehicles...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

How is the probe/investigation of the fall lady going on? Are the 3 man still in custody, or a;ready...(Read More)

Yanui underwater cleanup nets 100kg of trash

Many years, many clean ups by volunteers. When start the awareness among local people to be noticed?...(Read More)

Yanui underwater cleanup nets 100kg of trash

great job, guys...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 