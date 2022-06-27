Wheelchairs rolled out for elderly, disabled

More than 800 wheelchairs were handed over to the Region 11 office of the Red Cross Society of Thailand last week as part of a B9 million joint initiative involving Living Waters Phuket and the Church of Latter Day Saints.

charity

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 June 2022, 04:16PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew was present for the handover of 815 wheelchairs at the offices of the Phuket Red Cross last Wednesday (June 22).

The wheelchairs will be distributed across all subdistricts in Phuket (tambon) as well as other provinces where the Red Cross Region 11 office operates, including Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi.

Shaun Stenning of 5 Star Marine, and founder of the Living Waters Phuket Foundation, explained that 200 wheelchairs handed over last week were “left over” from last month in the ongoing campaign. A further 1,000 wheelchairs and other mobility aids are expected to arrive next month.

In total, the campaign aims to provide more than 2,000 wheelchairs to the elderly and mobility disabled, Mr Stenning said.

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, the Phuket Red Cross has received 1,015 standard wheelchairs, which have been distributed to the elderly and disabled in 18 localities across the island.

The Phuket Provincial Hospital (also often referred to as the ‘OrBorJor Hospital’) and other government-operated medical facilities have received a total of 48 wheelchairs.

A further 20 wheelchairs have been handed over to the Phuket office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and 252 wheelchairs have been donated to nine local municipalities and other government administration organisations (OrBorTor).

Another 543 wheelchairs will be handed over to the Thai Red Cross Society and the Provincial Red Cross Region 11 office in the next delivery, PR Phuket reported.

For more information about the Living Waters Phuket Foundation, visit them at:

www.livingwatersphuket.com

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Weeboon Donations: Living Waters Phuket