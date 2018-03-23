PADDLEBOARDING: The Thailand SUP Festival is an annual showcase of Stand Up Paddling (SUP) brands and names which bring together SUP enthusiasts based in Thailand and international competitors for a fun and spirited weekend of networking and competition at one of Thailand’s most beautiful beaches.

Sunday 25 March 2018, 02:30PM

Although competition is always fierce, there is also a family-friendly side to the event. Photo: Supplied

Now in it’s 5th year, the Thailand SUP Festival will take place on April 7 at LUX Beach Club, Bang Tao Beacht. With activities for the whole family including 6 kilometre & 2km Technical SUP races, Team relay, 200 metre Sprint race, fun, family and kids races, SUP Yoga and SUP lessons.

The last event in 2016 brought together 80 competitors and around 300 spectators from Thailand, Singapore and Australia, Hungary and Japan. This year, the event organisers expect to attract up to 100 competitors, with paddlers from Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, China and Australia already registered to attend.

The 6km and 2km Stand Up Paddleboard races will start at 9am on Saturday April 7, so that it won’t be too hot for the competitors. There’s time for a lunch break at LUX Beach Club before the afternoon races kick off again at 2pm, followed by SUP Yoga and SUP lessons and a buffet dinner / awards presentation at LUX Beach Club in the evening.

There’s a great prize pool on offer to the winners and participants with the total prize pool valued at B150,000.

Trash Hero Phuket will be leading a beach clean up at Bang Tao Beach on the same day, starting at 4pm in front of LUX Beach Club. The first 100 people to register for the event will also receive a free Trash Hero 750ml stainless steel refillable water bottle plus free water refills on the day.

Stand Up Paddleboard brands Starboard, Sunova Surfboards and BIC SUP will be at the event. Some of these companies manufacture Stand Up Paddleboards here in Thailand, and they hope to see the sport grow in popularity as it has done in other countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the USA.

The following local businesses are also supporting the event: LUX Beach Club, Arinara Bang Tao Resort, Freedom Boardsports, SUP Station Thailand, Anthem Wakepark, Surfhouse Phuket, 69SLAM, Lovely Wines, The Phuket News and Phuket Live 89.5 Radio.

Event Date: Saturday April 7, 2018

Location: LUX Beach Club, Bang Tao Beach, Phuket

For more information and to register: www.thailandsupfestival.com

