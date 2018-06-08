FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

What sort of welcome will World Cup visitors get in Russia?

WORLD CUP: World Cup organisers say the competition will draw more than one million fans to Russia, creating challenges that range from the logistical to the cultural, both for the hosts and their guests.

FootballWorld-CupAFP

Friday 8 June 2018, 01:40PM

People pose for pictures in front of a 2018 FIFA World Cup decoration at Moscow’s Zaryadye Park outside the Kremlin. Photo: AFP

People pose for pictures in front of a 2018 FIFA World Cup decoration at Moscow’s Zaryadye Park outside the Kremlin. Photo: AFP

One million expected

World Cup tickets keep selling. By yesterday (June 7), FIFA said that just over 2.4 million had been sold, more than 1.5mn of them outside Russia. FIFA said another 100,000, which had been reserved for its “constituent groups”, were now being offered to fans.

Even though the tickets are often sold in packages including several matches, that’s a lot of visiting supporters. The nice round number FIFA has been using is one million.

There will be the clapping Icelanders, the chanting English and the distinctive personalities of the supporters of the other 30 visiting countries.

The differing languages, songs, flags and fan cultures of the world will energise the streets of Russia’s host cities until the middle of July.

There won’t be an “Oranje” army in Russia, because the Dutch failed to qualify, but the biggest demand, outside the host nation, has come from a country that did not qualify.

FIFA said yesterday that it had sold 88,825 tickets to customers in the United States. After that came Brazil (72,512), Colombia (65,234) and Germany (62,541). The English broke into the international top ten in the latest figures with 32,362 tickets – just behind Australia.

Russia’s objective, organising committee chief Alexei Sorokin said, is to show fans “an unforgettable, colourful Russia”.

$13 billion in infrastructure

Russia has spent a whopping $13 billion (B416,702bn) on infrastructure.

“The airports in six cities have new terminals, 21 new hotels have been built in host cities,” Sorokin said in May, adding that “14 hospitals have been re-equipped for the tournament”.

“Nothing is superfluous,” he said. “We needed them.”

“This fulfils a regional planning objective that is in effect catching up on the lack of investment over the last 20 years,” said Jean-Baptiste Guegan, one of the authors of a book investigating Russian football.

He added that the goal was also to present a “radiant and attractive” image and give visitors the best possible experience so they would go home and recommend Russia as a tourist destination.

QSI International School Phuket

Free transport and Fan ID

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said this week: “I have never seen a country that has done so much to welcome the fans.” They will certainly be able to get between the host cities on trains, although in reality the vast majority who benefit will be Russian nationals. Sorokin said 700 additional trains would be laid on.

“It’s a good system but what they are offering is insufficient and the vast majority of trains are already reserved,” said Ronan Evain, head of Football Supporters Europe (FSE), an umbrella organisation of supporters in 40 countries.

Accommodation concerns

This could be a concern because some owners of apartments in host cities have sharply increased their prices. Some owners have cancelled bookings, and are now demanding higher prices than they originally advertised. Many fans complained of similar tactics in the Ukrainian capital Kiev in May when Liverpool played Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Evain said: “In Moscow, things are starting to balance out because there is an enormous choice of accommodation, but in cities which are not as used to having tourist visitors, like Saransk and Nizhny Novgorod, prices are shooting up.”

Language barrier and human rights

The question of how foreign visitors will be received in Russia remains to be seen. “A lot has been done to train volunteers and the security forces to avoid racism,” said Sylvia Schenk, of Transparency International, who also sits on a FIFA committee on human rights.

But in a country where black footballers are still occasionally subjected to monkey chants, there is an obvious risk of racist incidents.

A 2013 law in Russia makes homosexual “propaganda” a criminal offence if it is distributed to young people. FIFA has succeeded in negotiating with Russian authorities so that the rainbow flag, the symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride, can be displayed in stadiums during the tournament.

“The rainbow flag will be allowed in stadiums for example. Is it solving all the issues of Russia with gay people? No, but it is a step,” Infantino said.

Schenk, from Transparency International, said: “There will also be a ‘House of Pride’ in Moscow run by Russia NGOs and FIFA, and the authorities have confirmed that no-one will be prosecuted.”

In terms of the training of volunteers, “many have not been given any training in English”, Evain said.

“It won’t necessarily be a problem unless there is a problem like an illness or a specific request from an elderly supporter, for example, bearing in mind that security measures mean spectators might have to walk several kilometres to the stadium.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Germany crash out of World Cup at group stage in seismic shock
Argentina save World Cup hopes with last-gasp goal
VAR drama as Portugal and Spain reach World Cup last 16
Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Sex, drugs and... football
Germany rescue World Cup hope with dramatic Kroos winner
Neymar, Coutinho strike late to put Brazil bid back on track
Argentina staring at World Cup exit after Croatia humbling
Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase
Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16
Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama
Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cup
Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain draw classic
Russia prove doubters wrong – for now
Follow the World Cup with The Phuket News

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
JW Marriott Phuket

 