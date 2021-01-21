What impact did the US ‘Capitol Hill’ incident have on world democracy?

On January 6, while the U.S. Congress was going through the last part of this presidential election, Trump supporters suddenly broke into the U.S. Capitol, all work was suspended, and four intruders and a guard died in the riot. This three-hour occupation of Congress became “a disgrace to the United States.”

Thursday 21 January 2021, 11:33AM

Protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol building before they rioted on Jan 6. Photo: AFP

It was the first time that the U.S. Congress has been dusted for nearly two hundred years. The last time it was destroyed was in 1814, during the Anglo-American War, when the British army set fire to part of the building of the United States Congress. The New York Times reporter Peter Baker called the riot as “the violent end of the Trump era”. Former presidents of the United States have condemned wrongdoing. Scholars from various countries have expressed that political “weird” Trump took advantage of cyber politics to bring “non-centered”, “purposeless” and “fragmented” trends to modern democracy, turning the peaceful and democratic ideals established by the United States in the last century into dimmed gradually with the “Capitol Hill incident”. After this battle, Biden’s coming to power will be a watershed in American politics, and the prospects cannot be overly optimistic. BBC North American reporter Anthony Zurcher has analyzed that Biden promised many policies about healthcare, the environment, government reform and the economy during the campaign. Only when the Democrats gain control of the Senate, or more than half of the seats, can the policies be implemented successfully. The New Yorker columnist Benjamin Wallace-Wells said in a related report that the election result will lead to a split between politics and reality. Most other countries are pre-occupied with preventing the COVID-19 epidemic and have lost interest in modern democracy in the United States. American democracy has lost its luster, especially when it is divided from reality. – Thomas Yang Thomas Yang is a freelance writer who used to work in the Chinese media, now living in Lijiang, Yunan, China, currently writing political and historical novels. The above is the opinion of the writer and is not in any way associated with Class Act Media.