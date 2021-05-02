What iconic Phuket locations do you want to see on the MONOPOLY: Phuket edition board?

Phromthep Cape, Phuket Old Town, Patong Beach… These are just a few of the landmarks that have been iconic to Phuket in the few short months since it was announced that Phuket will be getting its own edition of MONOPOLY.



By Press Release

Sunday 2 May 2021, 10:45AM

The top squares of the game will soon be handed over to Phuket’s most prominent places. With so much around Phuket that stand out, the public have been asked to help with what the top squares of MONOPOLY: Phuket edition should be. “Thank you for everyone’s suggestions so far! We have seen so many wonderful ideas come in and we will start to put the game together very soon,” says Jennifer Lau of Winning Moves, the company putting together the Phuket edition of MONOPOLY under official license from MONOPOLY owners Hasbro. “We’ve had so many suggestions for the most iconic places of Phuket to feature on the top end of the board, that it is difficult to decide what should be there!” Winning Moves wants to know what you would like to see featured on the most prominent squares of the game by writing in to the Phuket Monopoly Facebook page, or by emailing phuket@winningmoves.co.uk with your suggestions.