BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

What a catch!

What a catch!

FISHING: Dutch expat Eric Smulders recently reeled in what he believes is the largest grouper fish ever caught on a line in Phuket.

Fishing
By Ben Tirebuck

Saturday 20 March 2021, 09:15AM

Eric and his crew show off the impressive fish. Photo: Eric Smulders

Eric and his crew show off the impressive fish. Photo: Eric Smulders

Eric and his crew show off the impressive fish. Photo: Eric Smulders

Eric and his crew show off the impressive fish. Photo: Eric Smulders

Photo: Eric Smulders

Photo: Eric Smulders

Photo: Eric Smulders

Photo: Eric Smulders

« »

Eric was deep sea fishing with a group of friends on his catamaran on March 7 off Racha Noi when he snagged the impressive fish.

“Every week I go with a group of friends to an area off Racha Noi where the depth is about 100 to 150 metres,” Eric told The Phuket News.

“It is a perfect spot as typically the sea bed drops suddenly from 70 or 80 metres to around 150 to 200.

“The trawlers do not fish in these waters as their nets cannot reach,” he added.

“On this particular occasion we were about 20 or 30 miles south of Racha Noi on my 20 metre catamaran with some friends around 7am. We always use live bait and electric reels as it is too deep to hand reel.

“Suddenly I had a bite and very quickly realised it was a huge fish as it was very powerful and resistant.

“It was a real struggle,” Eric added.

“The normal breaking strength of a fishing line is about 20 pounds and this one took a long time to get aboard without breaking the line.

“The reel was overheating and had to be cooled down with water every five minutes or so. It took close to na hour for us to reel the fish in.”

Unfortunately the prize fish was dead when it was finally reeled onto the boat.

“Fish caught in deep waters usually are unable to decompress when they hauled from the depths to more shallow waters and therefore often, unfortunately, die due to the differing water pressure,” Eric said.

“It was a grouper, a beautiful fish and genuinely I believe one of the largest of its type to be caught on a line in Phuket,” Eric concluded.

Eric’s Catamaran Leopard 51 is available to hire for fishing, diving and recreation. It has three bedrooms and can be chartered daily or for multiple days and weekends. Currently there is a special COVID rate of USD1000 (approximately B30,720) per day which includes fuel and three crew. For further details please contact the Khun Moddang on 0842465999.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Wiesel | 20 March 2021 - 13:08:05 

Is animalkilling sport??

BosysurfNaiHarn | 20 March 2021 - 12:07:04 

From the IFGA..Any fish that strikes a bait or lure being fished with a reel with power accessories still attached- whether or not under electric operation- will not be eligible for record consideration.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prison sentences, fines for football match-fixers
New names on the Phuket Pairs Bowling honours board
Japan’s Momota wins at All England, Indonesians out after virus fears
Team New Zealand win America’s Cup 7-3 over Luna Rossa
Ratchanok targets semis place at All England Open
Penguins soar to victory in series opener at the ACG
America’s Cup delayed with Team NZ one win from victory
Joshua, Fury sign two-fight heavyweight unification deal: promoter
‘Bizarre’ race puts Team NZ in sight of America’s Cup win
Arsenal beat Spurs, Man Utd hold off West Ham
Middleweight great Marvin Hagler dead at 66
England’s victory over France makes World Cup statement, says Jones
Top-four, relegation battles take centre stage as Wilder leaves Blades
It’s just the boxing ticket for foreigners
The Quarantine Runner

 

Phuket community
Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

@Fascinated. You are correct with the 15/6. In pre-covid high seasons, there were always 25+ beer ...(Read More)

What a catch!

Is animalkilling sport??...(Read More)

Haze returns to Phuket

Yes, according to the local "enviromental experts", the air quality despite visible smog, ...(Read More)

What a catch!

From the IFGA..Any fish that strikes a bait or lure being fished with a reel with power accessories ...(Read More)

Patong sanitation chief disses claim wastewater causing algae bloom

He may be right that all waste through the plant is treated but there are plenty of drains that bypa...(Read More)

Haze returns to Phuket

To call the thick toxic smog blanket quality-fine is at least a understatement, if not a lie. Accord...(Read More)

Patong sanitation chief disses claim wastewater causing algae bloom

Denial, denial, as usual. Talking about treated waste water Standards, are that Phuket Standards or ...(Read More)

Chinese fishing boats abandoned in Phuket catch fire

Probably these 'fishing wrecks' are so much polluted that when you sink them the marine envi...(Read More)

Chinese fishing boats abandoned in Phuket catch fire

Dive shipwrecks would be useful to local dive industry ...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

How can anyine predict what will be going on in 'bubble coutries' in 7 months time? We all k...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Lean On Me Live Fest
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property

 