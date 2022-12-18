Pro Property Partners
Wet weather dampens Phuket

PHUKET:  The rain that has soaked Phuket overnight and today is expected to continue until Tuesday (Dec 20) as the heavy wet weather continues to batter Southern Thailand’s east coast on the Gulf of Thailand.

weather
By The Phuket News

Sunday 18 December 2022, 03:51PM

Image: PhuketMet

The heavy weather on the Gulf saw Surat Thani Governor Witchawut Jinto this morning issue an order for all vessels, including ferry boats, in any district with access to the Gulf of Thailand to remain ashore. The order is to remain in effect until at least tomorrow (Dec 19).

Across Phuket and the lower Andaman Coast light rain and moderate showers are expected to continue.

Chompharee Chomphurat, Director General of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), issued a weather advisory this morning warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the region that is to remain in effect until at least Tuesday.

“An intense high pressure area or cold air mass from China has extended its ridge to cover upper Thailand causing cold weather in upper Thailand. The temperature in the North and the Northeast will drop by 6-8°C,” Ms Chompharee noted.

Temperature drops were also forecast for the Central plains region, with mountain heights expected to experience “very cold” minimum temperatures of 2-10°C and even frost in some areas, she added

“The strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, causing the lower southern part to have heavy to very heavy rain in some areas,” Ms Chompharee cautioned.

“We ask people in the southern region to beware of the danger of heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and landslips, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in lowland areas,” she added.

Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat , Krabi, Trang and Satun were all listed as forecast to experience heavy to very heavy rain today and tomorrow.


“There will be strong wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are to reach two to four metres high and more than four metres high in thunderstorm areas,” Ms Chompharee said.

“Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are to navigate with caution, and small boats should not leave the shore until December 20, 2022,” she advised.

