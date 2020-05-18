Wet season is officially upon us

THAILAND: The rainy season began officially today (May 18), the Meteorological Department announced, and warned of heavy falls along the Andaman coast and other southern and western provinces.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 May 2020, 11:09AM

The rainy season began officially today (May 18). Photo: Bangkok Post file

Department director-general Somsak Khaosuwan said tropical cyclone Amphan would continue to affect the the country for the next few days.

The cyclone would bring heavy rain to all Andaman coastal provinces, from Ranong to Satun, he said. Other provinces that could expect downpours were Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Small boats are advised to stay ashore.

Tropical cyclone Amphan is in the Gulf of Bengal and is moving towards Bangladesh.