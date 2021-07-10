The Phuket News
Wet roads bring accidents

Wet roads bring accidents

PHUKET: The heavy downpours that have strafed the island since yesterday saw wet roads overnight leading to several accidents on Phuket roads.

transportSafetyaccidentsweather
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 10 July 2021, 11:41AM

The car hit the roadside sign south of the heroines Monument just after 4am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In Kamala, two people were injured, one critically, after their motorbike hit a tree that had fallen across the road. Photo: Courtesy of Sob Kamala Rescuea

Rescue workers were called to the curve on Thepkrasattri Rd near the Tha Reua Shrine, just south of the Heroines Monument, at 4:15am, where a car had slid on the wet road surface and hit a road sign bedside the road.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find a Phuket-registered Honda City sedan had suffered heavy damage after hitting a sign.

The driver, a man, was injured and rushed to Thalang Hospital, rescue workers reported.

The car was taken to Thalang Police Station while police continued their investigation, noting that government property had been damaged in the incident.

In Kamala just 15 minutes earlier, rescue workers were called to the Patong-Kamala road after a motorbike hit a tree that had fallen across the road.

At the scene rescue workers found Sumarin Sirisaen, 30, had suffered critical injuries. The rescue workers administered CPR and an ambulance from Patong Hospital was called.

However, due to the severity of Ms Sumarin’s injuries, she was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, rescue workers confirmed.

Also injured in the accident as Anucha Panyachai, 16. He was unable to remember the accident, rescue workers said.

Christy Sweet | 10 July 2021 - 13:54:33 

Thailand would do well to teach students about physics and natural sciences. I once asked a lawyer on which side of the road his office was on, east or west, he had no idea what I was talking about.

Fascinated | 10 July 2021 - 12:24:24 

Wet roads do NOT bring 'accidents'. Careless drivers who do not adjust to the road conditions cause CRASHES. Perversely when it rains here I notice drivers actually speed up as there is less traffic on the road!

 

