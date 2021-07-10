Wet roads bring accidents

PHUKET: The heavy downpours that have strafed the island since yesterday saw wet roads overnight leading to several accidents on Phuket roads.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 10 July 2021, 11:41AM

In Kamala, two people were injured, one critically, after their motorbike hit a tree that had fallen across the road. Photo: Courtesy of Sob Kamala Rescuea

The car hit the roadside sign south of the heroines Monument just after 4am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers were called to the curve on Thepkrasattri Rd near the Tha Reua Shrine, just south of the Heroines Monument, at 4:15am, where a car had slid on the wet road surface and hit a road sign bedside the road.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find a Phuket-registered Honda City sedan had suffered heavy damage after hitting a sign.

The driver, a man, was injured and rushed to Thalang Hospital, rescue workers reported.

The car was taken to Thalang Police Station while police continued their investigation, noting that government property had been damaged in the incident.

In Kamala just 15 minutes earlier, rescue workers were called to the Patong-Kamala road after a motorbike hit a tree that had fallen across the road.

At the scene rescue workers found Sumarin Sirisaen, 30, had suffered critical injuries. The rescue workers administered CPR and an ambulance from Patong Hospital was called.

However, due to the severity of Ms Sumarin’s injuries, she was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, rescue workers confirmed.

Also injured in the accident as Anucha Panyachai, 16. He was unable to remember the accident, rescue workers said.