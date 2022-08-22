Tengoku British International School, Phuket
WET N’ WILD BEACH LAGOON PARTY

WET N’ WILD BEACH LAGOON PARTY

Start From: Friday 26 August 2022, 07:00PM to Friday 26 August 2022, 12:00AM

Person : Blue Tree Phuket
Address : 4/2 Srisunthorn Road, Srisunthorn, Thalang, Phuket 83110
Phone : 076602435
Website :
http://bluetree.fun/

 

Phuket community
Department softens truck seat belt rule

Keeping in mind Thailand's infamous reputation of having the WORST (or close to the worst) road ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

@christysweet Or maybe you arrived here with high and wrong expectations and your own attitude t...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

My oh my...you really can't make this stuff up. But we all know...it doesn't matter what law...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

When is a law not a law- when one lives in Thailand! Life is cheap and road deaths will continue. ti...(Read More)

Phuket masseurs demand action against price-dumping “foreign” competitor

I would happily pay a lot more at my hotel's safe, clean spa and not be hassled for "Extras...(Read More)

One injured as petrol tanker slams vehicles on Phuket road

Question: Do Thai tanker drivers get lessons/training about 'Free liquid surface' in their t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

Thinking about it, last 2 Covid years were financially terrible for police officers with their expen...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fair game

I arrived to live on Phuket in Dec 2006. By Feb 2007, it was apparent that Thais in Phuket general...(Read More)

Department softens truck seat belt rule

Is this also a silent declaration of the Government that from 5 Sept passengers in the cargo bed of ...(Read More)

Kata beach road to close for music festival

Well, the TMD forecasts fantastic weather for this whole week ahead! Hehehe. Good luck with festival...(Read More)

 

