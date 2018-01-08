POOL: The third round of the Patong Pool League, sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, was played last Thursday (Jan 4) with one of the favourites to take the championship title, Wet Dreams Bar, finally getting their act together and walking away with a comfortable 9-2 win over their opponents.

Monday 8 January 2018, 12:05PM

Team members of Hole in One and Martin Swiss.

Wet Dreams had a slow start to the season up until last Thursday’s action, but the team now appears to have got their act together with their win over Simon & Oils and will be hoping to bridge the gap between themselves and other title contenders in the coming weeks.

In other games last week, Hole in One had a fierce battle against Martin Swiss, who took along their strongest team to-date to their opponents in Kathu.

However, the team wasn’t quite strong enough to pick a a win and it was Hole in One who walked away winners with the final score being 7-4.

Caddy Shack had a home game in their newly renovated premises and too had a comfortable 7-4 win over their opponents Red Light Bar.

This season’s favourites Natalie Bar were up against Ting Tong Bar in last Thursday’s action, and the current league leaders managed to keep their place at the top of the table following a narrow and hard-fought 6-5 win.

But the most dramatic match last week was between Wombat and Happy End. In the decisive last game of the beer leg a re-rack had to take place because Wombat were unable to play their ball without hitting the ball of Happy End first.

Then to make matters worse, in the final game, Wombat potted the black and the white leaving Happy End victors with the score at 5-6.

Following last week’s action, Natalie Bar still top the table now on 21 points, but the two bars from Kathu, Caddy Shack and Hole in One, are now picking up the pace and are joint in second place on 19 points.

League Table