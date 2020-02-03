Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

PHUKET: A popular 70-year-old spirit medium was found hanged at her house in Srisoonthorn yesterday morning (Feb 2).

suicideculturedeath

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 February 2020, 09:59AM

A sign at the house reads “Toh Phra Taew”, Ms Wanna was well-known as a medium of the spirit ‘Toh Phra Taew’ for more than 20 years. Photo: Thalang Police

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police reported that he was notified of the death at 7:30am.

Officers and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene, a house in Moo 5, to find friends and relatives already at the home.

In the house was the body of Wanna Sae-Iew, 70, hanged by a white nylon rope in the kitchen. She was dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt and white skirt.

Capt Kraisorn reported that officers found no signs of a struggle in the room and no marks on her body. They estimated that Ms Wanna had died some 12 hours before her body was found.

Her body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination, Capt Kraisorn noted.

Ms Wanna’s younger sister Narumon Wuthichan, 65, told police that Ms Wanna had been a medium of a spirit called “Toh Phra Taew” for more than 20 years. Toh Phra Taew is believed to the revered spirit of one of six residents who lived in the Khao Phra Thaew area centuries ago when Thalang Town was just starting to flourish.

Ms Wanna had many followers and was well-known as a fortuneteller and believed to possess mysterious powers that she used to help people to recover from illnesses.

On Dec 20, Ms Wanna told her followers that from that day she would meditate in the house for two months. Ms Narumon explained.

“Wanna asked her followers to not disturb her, and that anyone wanting to give her food or any other gifts to please hang them on her fence. She would come out and get them during the night,” Ms Narumon said.

However, one of her devotees told police that Ms Wanna had called a close group of followers to come to her house. They arrived at 7am yesterday and called out out to Ms Wanna, but received no response, prompting them to enter the home and find Ms Wanna hanged in the kitchen.

Ms Narumon explained the Ms Wanna had previously made it clear that upon her death to hold funeral rites for one night only and for her to be cremated at Wat Pa Khlok.