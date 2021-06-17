’We’ll do better from now on,’ says Anutin as CRA confirms vaccine compensation

THAILAND: About 1.6 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are being delivered this week as the Public Health Ministry promises a more effective distribution in future.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 17 June 2021, 09:32AM

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, centre, inspects COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok yesterday (June 16). Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

The announcement came as the Chulabhorn Royal Academy confirmed that anyone suffering side-effects from the Sinopharm vaccine it is distributing would be entitled for compensation.

The ministry also referred the first 1,000 elderly and those with underlying ailments, whose jabbing appointments at hospitals in Bangkok had been deferred due to a supply shortage, for vaccinations at Bang Sue Grand Station yesterday (June 16).

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday and a further one million would arrive tomorrow.

Mr Anutin visited Bang Sue yesterday and met people who had registered via the Mor Prom app but been turned away by hospitals because vaccine supplies had run out.

The ministry arranged for them to be referred to Bang Sue and 1,000 of them had their first jabs there yesterday.

“It’s about taking the load off the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA),” Mr Anutin said. “It’s clear that we [the ministry and the BMA] are not at odds over the vaccine rollout.”

The minister earlier insisted there was a sufficient supply of vaccines and suggested the suspension of vaccinations at Bangkok hospitals might have been due to problems allocating the stock.

He reiterated that the elderly and people with underlying illnesses were more vulnerable to the virus and urgently required vaccinating.

He admitted that such priority groups had nevertheless had their appointments deferred so he thanked the Department of Disease Control and the Department of Medical Services for discussing changes in vaccination venues.

The Public Health Ministry says Bang Sue Grand Station can vaccinate up to 2,000 elderly people and those with underlying illnesses per day.

Mr Anutin said the goal was to finish vaccinating those two groups by the end of next month. In Bangkok, about 450,000 people from the two groups have secured vaccination appointments via the Mor Prom app.

Mr Anutin vowed that as soon as the additional 1.6 million doses arrive, they will be distributed around the country with the two groups being the first to be inoculated.

Bangkok will obtain a relatively large portion of the vaccine because it is where COVID-19 is heavily prevalent, he added.

He denied the AstraZeneca vaccine was being diverted in large amounts to Buri Ram, the constituency he represents.

“I know I’m being watched. If I had done something so foolish, it would have been [politically] suicidal,” he said. As public health minister, he said he was only in charge of directing policy, not assigning vaccine quotas for each province.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said 254,631 workers who are social security members have been inoculated in Bangkok since the vaccination rollout began on June 7.

CRA reveals payout details for Chinese COVID vaccine

Meanwhile, people who die as a result of receiving the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm will be entitled to compensation of one million baht.

Chulabhorn Royal Academy’s Facebook page yesterday said that anyone suffering side-effects from the jab would receive B30,000 to cover medical expenses, while the figure rises to B1mn to those who end up dying or are left comatose.

The beneficiaries of Sinopharm vaccine insurance must be no more than 99 years old, a Thai citizen or a foreigner who has lived in Thailand for at least nine months.

The insurance will only cover medical expenses incurred within 90 days of the vaccination but will not be paid out until the illness or death has been verified to be a direct result of the jab.

Chulabhorn Royal Academy has yet to provide further details of its insurance company or the policy.

It says 4pm tomorrow will be the deadline for the first phase of business registrations for the Sinopharm vaccine.

Registered companies must check the documents they submit and the number of vaccines they require before making their applications, as no amendments will be allowed.

As of Tuesday, 10,011 organisations covering 3.66 million people had registered with the academy for the Sinopharm vaccine and 161 hospitals had applied to be registered as vaccine distribution centres.