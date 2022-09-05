Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Welfare holders lean on ‘Kon La Kreung’

Welfare holders lean on ‘Kon La Kreung’

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Finance has reported that more than 3 million people spent over B630m on the first day of the new phase of the government’s subsidy program.

economics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 5 September 2022, 09:41AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

By noon last Thursday (Sept 1), 2.03 million holders of "state welfare cards" had spent B404.5mn at the start of the fifth phase of the subsidy program launched following the pandemic, reports state news agency NNT.

Pornchai Thiraveja, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, said 91,592 people eligible for special state assistance also spent B18.08mn under the third phase of the subsidy program.

According to Pornchai, Thursday also marked the beginning of the fifth phase of the “Kon La Krueng” co-payment scheme, with an additional 1.01mn eligible participants spending B209mn. 

Phuket Property

In the fifth phase of the "Kon La Krueng" program, users are permitted to spend B800 until Oct 31.

The government covers 50% of the cost, but no more than B150 daily.

Pornchai reminded those eligible for the co-payment program that they must make their first payment by Sept 14 or risk losing the benefit.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman arrested for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Electrical fault sparks shop fire in Ratsada || September 05
Bridge over troubled waters for Thailand-bound Russian snowbird tourists
Police question drivers over ‘taxi mafia’ claims
German targeted by royalist over protest against Prawit, Prayut
Electrical fault sparks shop fire in Ratsada
Staying in Thailand just got a bit easier with LTR Visas
Phuket rains fail to dampen Baba Wedding Festival
Governor expedites flood assistance
Phuket Opinion: All the right moves
Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev, but without Putin
Mountain B pub inferno death toll rises to 23
Fuel leak sees launch of NASA’s Artemis rocket scrubbed again
‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers
Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

 

Phuket community
Traffic fines to increase from Monday

@Capricornball: What bothers you about penalties that the police collect for offenses? Do you want m...(Read More)

Police question drivers over ‘taxi mafia’ claims

So the person who illegally blocked the 100% legal actions of the van driver with menaces? Nothing h...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

never ever use any taxi who stand in front of some hotel, or boat pier or tourist attraction, p,s no...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

just another day in the jungle.. the usual day in this civilized island..lol ...(Read More)

Staying in Thailand just got a bit easier with LTR Visas

It would be helpful if you stated at the top of this article that I was reading an advertorial so th...(Read More)

NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors

A failure again. They'd be better throwing paper darts at the moon....(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Hmm. The usual respondents here with an expected knee jerk response. Why not try and make a living a...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

@Wiesel, come on mate. Most of us that live here know better. We wear helmets, have licenses, and ge...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Comical. First, teach this guy what "mafia" means. Second, why give this guy any space to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: All the right moves

Good news just as long as these airlines haven't based any decision on anything proclaimed by TA...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
The 8 Pool Villa
Cassia Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 