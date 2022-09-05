Welfare holders lean on ‘Kon La Kreung’

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Finance has reported that more than 3 million people spent over B630m on the first day of the new phase of the government’s subsidy program.

economics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 5 September 2022, 09:41AM

Photo: NNT

By noon last Thursday (Sept 1), 2.03 million holders of "state welfare cards" had spent B404.5mn at the start of the fifth phase of the subsidy program launched following the pandemic, reports state news agency NNT.

Pornchai Thiraveja, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, said 91,592 people eligible for special state assistance also spent B18.08mn under the third phase of the subsidy program.

According to Pornchai, Thursday also marked the beginning of the fifth phase of the “Kon La Krueng” co-payment scheme, with an additional 1.01mn eligible participants spending B209mn.

In the fifth phase of the "Kon La Krueng" program, users are permitted to spend B800 until Oct 31.

The government covers 50% of the cost, but no more than B150 daily.

Pornchai reminded those eligible for the co-payment program that they must make their first payment by Sept 14 or risk losing the benefit.