Welfare embezzlement probe complicated, Amlo admits

BANGKOK: The Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) claimed yesterday (July 12) that the ongoing probe into assets linked to alleged embezzlement of state funds by Puttipat Lertchaowasit, the late former permanent secretary for social development and human security, was complicated.

Friday 13 July 2018, 08:58AM

Puttipat Lertchaowasit (above) apparently committed suicide last month while under investigation for massive embezzlement and money laundering of state welfare funds when he was permanent secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

Speaking after a meeting of the police Counter-Corruption Division (CCD) and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) yesterday, Amlo department secretary, Witthaya Neetitham, said Amlo found that the money linked to alleged embezzlement committed by Puttipat had changed hands and turned – from cash – into some other types of assets, which makes it more difficult to track.

It is believed that all assets remain in the country as no evidence has been found to suggest movement abroad, he said.

At this stage, Amlo believes more than 19 people to be involved in the attempt to conceal the embezzled money. Amlo has lodged a complaint with police against two of these 19 suspects.

Mr Witthaya said one was Puttipat who was the most senior government official facing investigation over the embezzlement scandal in which 95 officials including his ex-deputy, Narong Kongkam, were implicated.

He was found dead at his home in Pathum Thani’s Muang district on June 29 in what appeared to be a suicide. His common-law wife, Wassana Tapaopong, 49, was also found unconscious at the scene.

The other suspect facing a formal complaint in this investigation is Ms Wassana, said Mr Witthaya, adding that police aren’t really convinced that Puttipat’s death was a murder aimed at silencing him.

More complaints are expected to be lodged against the remaining suspects later, he said. Amlo has resolved to seize 41 items linked to Puttipat and 11 other suspects, he added.

Phuket community
First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Australia is one of the most multicultural countries on earth, follow the laws and you can happily m...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Most probably closed as no Chinese tourist wants to go to sea on a Thai boat ever again, trust is a ...(Read More)

Phuket driver stumped as Mercedes goes up in flames

And the "breaks failed"! ...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Funny how all the Chinese owned business offices down the Chalong pier road all suddenly closed. Wai...(Read More)

Navy tasked with ensuring marine tour boat safety in Phuket

Indeed, there was and is no maritime control and supervision about marine tourism transport. Can the...(Read More)

Kidnappers claim woman owes them B350k for drugs

It amazes me how often people don't lock their car doors, seems obvious to me....(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

By the way, there is no "Hammer falling". This should have been titled "The finger Po...(Read More)

Navy tasked with ensuring marine tour boat safety in Phuket

Great, the Navy is gathering all the incompetent government offices and officials that were responsi...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports

Perhaps you should go back to where you come from then you won't be offended by linguistics. Don...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

More nonsense again. In Australia try passing the Foreign review board when trying to buy property a...(Read More)

 

