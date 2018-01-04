PHUKET: Welcome to the Phuket RendezVous, held here at the five-star, award-winning Royal Phuket Marina from January 4 – 7, 2018. Built on the 14 years of ever-growing success of the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX), this inaugural Phuket RendezVous is to showcase the very best of yachting and luxury lifestyle.

Thursday 4 January 2018, 05:40PM

Gael Burlot, CEO.

Over the four days showcase event, guests will have the opportunity to access over 40 yachts and meet with yacht brokers, luxury property developers and hospitality key players.

VIP guests will also enjoy exclusive access to selected attractions and superyachts, while all visitors can explore the unique exhibits on show.

“It’s not just about yachting, it’s about lifestyle,” expresses the very essence of what the Phuket RendezVous brings to Phuket. To that not only do the displays include such luxuries as yachts, classic cars, supercars, watches, properties and art, but also on offer are an amazing variety of events and workshops for both individual visitors and big families to enjoy.

To us, the local community is a vital part of making our show a success and we welcome all our Thai hosts to bring their families to experience and enjoy the event, especially as most are not so familiar with the boating lifestyle.

To be sure that the event also attains recognition at the top-class level, Phuket RendezVous will be hosting the prestigious Christofle Yacht Style Awards recognising the best of the yachting industry in Asia and internationally.

The Phuket RendezVous is opening the doors to bring different worlds together in a way that Phuket has not yet seen before. We invite you to indulge and sample a taste of life that you deserve.

Welcome to the Phuket RendezVous 2018 edition!

– Gael BURLOT, CEO

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of the Phuket RendezVous.