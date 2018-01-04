The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Welcome to the Phuket RendezVous!

PHUKET: Welcome to the Phuket RendezVous, held here at the five-star, award-winning Royal Phuket Marina from January 4 – 7, 2018. Built on the 14 years of ever-growing success of the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX), this inaugural Phuket RendezVous is to showcase the very best of yachting and luxury lifestyle.

tourism,

Sponsored

Thursday 4 January 2018, 05:40PM

Gael Burlot, CEO.
Gael Burlot, CEO.

Over the four days showcase event, guests will have the opportunity to access over 40 yachts and meet with yacht brokers, luxury property developers and hospitality key players.

VIP guests will also enjoy exclusive access to selected attractions and superyachts, while all visitors can explore the unique exhibits on show.

“It’s not just about yachting, it’s about lifestyle,” expresses the very essence of what the Phuket RendezVous brings to Phuket. To that not only do the displays include such luxuries as yachts, classic cars, supercars, watches, properties and art, but also on offer are an amazing variety of events and workshops for both individual visitors and big families to enjoy.

To us, the local community is a vital part of making our show a success and we welcome all our Thai hosts to bring their families to experience and enjoy the event, especially as most are not so familiar with the boating lifestyle.

To be sure that the event also attains recognition at the top-class level, Phuket RendezVous will be hosting the prestigious Christofle Yacht Style Awards recognising the best of the yachting industry in Asia and internationally.

Bollywood

The Phuket RendezVous is opening the doors to bring different worlds together in a way that Phuket has not yet seen before. We invite you to indulge and sample a taste of life that you deserve.

Welcome to the Phuket RendezVous 2018 edition!

– Gael BURLOT, CEO

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of the Phuket RendezVous.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket closes New Year Seven Days of Danger with two dead, 46 injured

I am sure there will be a lot of mutual back-slapping and self-appreciation but what has this PR Stunt achieved- the sum total of bugger all. The road...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

The environment clock is ticking for Surin- and Kalim Beach. Time for Phuket Governor to dress himself again in clean-up uniform + cap + cloves and g...(Read More)

Phuket closes New Year Seven Days of Danger with two dead, 46 injured

I am sorry to say, but I not believe the official figures. I heard many days around the clock the ambulance sirens on Phuket, and I am sure many othe...(Read More)

Man wanted for theft in Trang arrested in Phuket

Seems taking up monkhood is very easy to do in Thailand when you like to hide for the Law. Remember that yellow shirt tv station owner in Bangkok. He...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

So, Surin Beach is polluting Kalim Beach as well with discharging over there the stuff from mobile toilets at Surin Beach? Is it not time that Provin...(Read More)

Drink-driving behind 90% of violations

The hopes of General Prawut are wish full thinking as long there is normally such a absence of traffic law enforcement as it is in Thailand. The ar...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

Four of the demands out of 12 ticket off? Simply not true. ---The lights at beach are not fixed. ---Insufficient beach toilet arrangements. How lon...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

Trucks suck the waist out of the portable toilets and discharge it on Kalim Beach. A practice which has been ongoing for 20 years....(Read More)

No Phuket road-accident deaths on sixth day of danger

745 Fines, with 547 being no license or helmet...over 70% of all fines...and I would wager to bet that the majority of those were farang tourists. Dri...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

At first glance, I was hoping to hear that Mr. Samran was finally removed from office, and sad to hear that he is still there. The trash mess is worse...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.