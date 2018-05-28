FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Welcome to Phuket: The rainy season officially arrives

PHUKET: The rainy season has officially arrived and people should beware heavy downpours and what they bring, Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai announced in a statement issued today (May 28).

weatherThe Phuket News

Monday 28 May 2018, 05:24PM

A weather map from the TMD showing weather systems across the region. Image: TMD

The warning issued by Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai today (May 28) warned of heavy downpours across Southern Thailand. Image: TMD

Look familiar? Well, it's often but not always like this during the rainy season. Image: TMD

Mr Wanchai warned of heavy downpours across all of Southern Thailand, including Phuket.

However, TMD Chief Mr Wanchai also warned that the heavy downpours associated with the southwest monsoon may well continue on the Thailand’s southeast coast – on the Gulf of Thailand – until December, although the monsoon winds usually change, and the rains usually stop, at about the end of October.

“This announcement is just a notice make sure people are aware of the rainy season and that many provinces in the south, includingPhuket, will be affected,” one officer (who asked not to be named) at the TMD Southwest Coast head office, based at Phuket International Airport, told The Phuket News today.

QSI International School Phuket

“People should be aware of this and take normal for precautions for the rainy season. We will post daily updates and weather warnings (click here), so please keep an eye on these just in case,” the officer added.

The weather forecast for today through Wednesday is for scattered thundershowers and rain, a forecast that is now to become increasingly consistent until the end of the southwest monsoon, the officer noted.

The Phuket News also notes that the southwest monsoon also whips up the surf along Phuket’s west coast, causing dangerous flash rips and strong surf which far too often are fatal for unsuspecting swimmers.

 

 

Kurt | 28 May 2018 - 18:58:28 

Let us hope that Phuket Governor also reads this, in relation with absence of skilled and trained Lifeguards at Phuket beaches.
There is a heavy responsibility on his shoulders in this matter, one he can't walk away from.
His orders of more than 2 months ago regarding beach  safety ( Lifeguards) are not carried out yet by his officials.

