Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Weird and eerie’ as Aussie sport plays to empty stadiums

‘Weird and eerie’ as Aussie sport plays to empty stadiums

AFL: Australia’s hugely popular Aussie Rules season has kicked off in front of 100,000 empty seats on “the most remarkable, weird and eerie night in recent sporting memory”.

AFL
By AFP

Saturday 21 March 2020, 11:12AM

The Australian Rules season kicked off in an empty stadium. Photo: AFP

The Australian Rules season kicked off in an empty stadium. Photo: AFP

Despite major competitions scrapped around the world to counter the threat of coronavirus, the Australian Football League (AFL) opted to press on without crowds after the government banned outdoor public gatherings of more than 500 people.

On any other day, the season-opening game between Richmond and Carlton would see up to 90,000 fans cram into the cavernous Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When Richmond won the Grand Final last year, 100,014 were there to witness it.

But on Thursday evening (Mar 19), there were just 27 essential staff in the stands of one of the world’s biggest stadiums to see the home team win 105-81, the AFL said.

Writing on the sport’s official website, reporter Mitch Cleary, who was inside the MCG, said it was the strangest match he had witnessed, calling it “the most remarkable, weird and eerie night in recent sporting memory”.

“Everywhere you turned it was tumbleweeds. Not even the famous MCG seagulls decided to rock up,” he added.

Rugby league and football have also chosen to continue in empty grounds, but other major sporting codes in Australia have cancelled or suspended their activities including cricket, rugby union and basketball.

Australian Rules, a dynamic game similar to Ireland’s Gaelic football, is ordinarily the country’s biggest spectator sport and the AFL tweeted before the game: “Wish you were here.”

Officials have said pushing ahead with the season could play a crucial role in lifting spirits during the virus crisis. And many fans were happy to see the game kick off, although some were less enthused.

“Not in our usual seats but the boys (players) are exactly where they’re supposed to be,” tweeted one, but another complained: “Underestimated how much less enjoyable it would be with no fan atmosphere.”

No specific directives

Kelli Underwood, who was reporting from the boundary for broadcaster Fox Sports, called the night “absolutely fascinating”.

“You’re hearing things you’ve never heard before,” she said.

“I can hear cars driving past, there was a beep at one point, the hollering and the yelling - you can actually hear everything that’s being said out there on the field.”

Players tackled just as hard and still celebrated with high fives and hugs, which drew some criticism given social distancing measures have been encouraged by the government.

But Richmond defender David Astbury claimed there had been no specific directive from the AFL to avoid unnecessary touching.

“It’s probably a habit, but at the end of the day we were playing a contact sport and touching everyone anyway,” he told reporters.

Players were also seen sharing communal water bottles during breaks, prompting one doctor to tweet: “Can someone please educate afl players on the safe use of water bottles - disgraceful example to community & kids!”

The National Rugby League (NRL) played the opening match of its season in front of fans last weekend, with Thursday’s clash between the Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys in Sydney the first without spectators.

Canterbury lock Adam Elliott said it was an odd experience.

“A lot of the boys have come through the under-20s system where you are used to playing in big stadiums with no one in them, so it’s a bit of a throwback to that but I probably noticed it most after the game,” he said.

“The game sort of finished and the adrenaline left the body. It was an empty feeling losing the game - and an empty stadium.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

F1 drivers to stage virtual reality races
Tom Brady signs NFL contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coronavirus claims Monaco Formula 1 GP
COVID 19 – Football 0
Australia aiming to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
‘Putting us in danger’ – Olympic athletes’ concerns grow
South African cricketers in self-isolation after aborted India tour
Financial fears spur Australian sport to play on despite virus
US PGA Championship called off amid coronavirus pandemic
Wimbledon still planning for play despite virus mayhem
UEFA postpones Euro 2020 by a year due to coronavirus
Botched Australian Grand Prix must be a wake up call for F1
‘Heartbreaking’: Olympic torch events downscaled over virus
ACST Phuket cricket week cancelled
Fate of Euro 2020 to be determined as UEFA set for crisis meeting

 

Phuket community
Two-week entertainment closures to go nationwide

Except at Phuket Fantasea apparently!!!...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Only 5? multiply that by at least 100, these liars think we are as stupid as they are. Are there nig...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

It has been proven worldwide, transparency/openness by Governments are key factors to get inhabitant...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

I wonder if the warmth in the tropics is a factor in it not spreading more? I think indoor heatin...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

Dang. * lots.. ( give us back edit function, please)...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

Foot, that is BS. Many, many of all ages are at risk- diabetes is a big factor. People who are deal...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand

If both people are wearing masks, exchange of droplets is far less. It's a sensible precaution...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

What is th eincubation period for the test to be reliable? 2 weeks? More ? Do we know? Unforgivabl...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Yesterday someone told me they had "heard" 6 people were being treated in Patong hospital....(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Alright people, calm down. We don't know the time frame here. This family might have only just p...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Sea Bees
CMI - Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The LifeCo Phuket
Singha
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket

 