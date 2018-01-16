Education: Orthopedic / Spinal Surgeon and other off the track experiences from life. Current Position: Director of Scandinavian Orthopaedic Laboratory (SOL) and Doctor at Center of Excellence, Prosthetics and Orthotics (CEPO). CEPO is a collaboration between SOL and Mahidol University and Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok. Dress-Code: Smart-Casual. Cost: 550 Baht for guests who can register here - https://portal.clubrunner.ca/13774/Event/Register/6e0eaac1-b894-4574-965a-c9c9e96581b0
Weekly Meeting - Attitude - How does that affect you?
Start From: Friday 26 January 2018, 12:00PM
to Friday 26 January 2018, 02:00PM