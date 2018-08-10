Weekend of the Malaysian Street Food Festival at Le Meridien, Karon

This weekend (Aug 10-12) Le Meridien, Karon, are hosting a Malaysian Street Food Festival, featuring two of their finest chefs from Kuala Lumpur.

Friday 10 August 2018, 10:45AM

The team working the grill and rotisserie

Save some room for the dessert delicacies

Here’s to the Chefs, E. Kalaivanan Elumalai (left) and Afzainizam Bin Basri

The buffet presents diners with a wide range of Malaysian street food delicacies to savour the rich and exciting convergence of Asian flavours. Favourites to look out for include Assam Laksa, Indian Fish Curry and Braised Buffalo Tenderloin Rendang. Malaysian dessert delicacies complete the street food experience.

Tonight (Aug 10) the resort will host a Buffet Dinner at their on-site Pakarang Restaurant. B1,275 per adult.

Saturday and Sunday (Aug 11-12) a lunch buffet will be served at the Latest Recipe restaurant. Available from 12 Noon to 3:30 PM. B875 per adult.

Call Tel. No 076 370 100 ext 5307 for reservations.

Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, 29 Soi Karon Nui, Karon.

Latest Recipe Restaurant

In a refreshingly modern setting, our interactive dining venue offers a selection of famous recipes from around the world, reinvented Thai specialties, and eclectic international flavours. Our chef prepares signature delights, inviting buffets, and deliciously innovative creations in an open-kitchen showcase.